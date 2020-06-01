MEETING TIME: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 9:00-11:00AM
LOCATION: Kristy's Restaurant, 430 S China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest
All agenda item supporting documentation is available for public review in the office of the Administrative Assistant of the Board (address above) during her regular hours (Monday-Friday, 8 AM-noon except Federal holidays) following the posting of the agenda. Any supporting documentation that relates to an agenda item for an open session of any regular meeting that is distributed after the agenda is posted and prior to the meeting will also be available for review at the same location. It is recommended that you make an appointment to review the documentation.
PUBLIC COMMENT:This portion of the meeting is reserved for persons desiring to address the Board on any matter that is not on the agenda but under the jurisdiction of the Board. Board members may respond briefly to statements made or questions posed. They may ask a question for clarification; make a referral to staff for factual information, or request staff to report back to the Board at a later meeting. Also, the Board may take action to direct the staff to place a matter of business on a future agenda. However, no action may be taken by the Board at this time. [Gov. code 54954.3 (a)]
CONSENT ITEMS: Consent items are considered to be routine and non-controversial. They will be considered first and may be approved by on motion if no member of the Board or audience wishes to comment or ask questions. If comment or discussion is desired by anyone, the item will be removed from the Consent list and will be considered in listed sequence with an opportunity for any member of the public to address the Board concerning the item before action is taken.
ACTION ITEMS:
Discuss:
- Native seed purchase/possible sale online
- Possible plant list for fall plant sale
- Public talks schedule
- Future meeting places
- DOC RCD Financial Assistance Grant (due June 25)
ADJOURNMENT
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT (GOVERNMENT Code Section 54953.2).
The Board of EKCRCD offices are accessible to persons with disabilities. Disabled individuals who need special assistance to attend or participate in a meeting of the Board may request assistance from the Administrative Assistant, address above, or by calling (760) 384-5477. Every effort will be made to reasonably accommodate individuals with disabilities by making meeting material available in alternative formats.
