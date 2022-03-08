The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
52-year old Brenda Pugh was arrested on Jan. 2nd on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
38-year old Meghan R. Stewart was arrested on Jan. 5th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
27-year old Timothy D. Gillies was arrested in Solano County (Solano CHP) on Jan. 5th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony, Drive w/out License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possess Switchblade Knife 2 Inches or More in Length.
50-year old Aaron G. Geddes was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 9th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
64-year old Ralph Kerr was arrested on Jan. 16th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
29-year old Stephen Valdez was arrested on Jan. 19th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
31-year old Nicholas Hay was arrested in Tehama County (Tehama County Sheriff) on Jan. 22nd on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
32-year old David Alexander Smith was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Jan. 28th on Suspicion of Tire Tread, Maintenance of Lamps or Devices, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Red or Stop/Vehicle Stop at Limit Line or Cross-Walk.
21-year old Sandra Jarely Munozgutierrez was arrested in Riverside County (South DC – Sheriff) on Jan. 31st on Suspicion of Tamper w/Vehicle, Burglary, Trespass on Closed Lands and Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property.
