CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City council met for their bi-monthly meeting on the evening of March 14th inside the council chambers at city hall. After the meeting was called to order by Mayor Kulikoff, roll call (council member K. Macedonio was absent) and adoption of the agenda, the mayor asked for any public comments (which there were none) the council adjourned into Closed Session at approximately 5:02pm.
A report from Closed Session regarding CS1 – Conference w/Labor Negotiator with the following Bargaining Units; Miscellaneous Unit, Fire Department Unit and Police Department Unit and CS2 – Conference w/Legal Counsel; Anticipated Litigation; Significant Exposure to Litigation One Case, Employee Grievance Appeal: no reportable action taken.
The mayor called the Regular Session to order at 6pm; after the Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation and roll call (council K. Macedonio absent), the meeting went as follows.
Under City Clerk Reports/Late Communication – Correspondence from J.M. Powers dated Feb. 24th, March 3rd, March 4th and March 5th; they have requested that they be part of the official record and they will be attaching to the meeting minutes closest to the date they submitted.
Under Departmental Reports – nothing reportable for Parks and Recreation, Council member; I have a couple of questions for different sections. So, for the planning section new site plan review, there's two items for Regal Green. I'm confused as to what's being reported here. Are phases one through four filled and why is there a need for an application for phase four? Then further down, planning law mergers; generally, I'm saying what's holding these up because I did a lot of mergers in 2013 and it took like three months, it shouldn't take that long; once you get the survey you go right through. These are taking somewhere in the neighborhood of anywhere from one to four years. An answer was given to the council then the departmental reports continued.
Nothing reportable under OHV reports, Update on the Airport; Foxy’s Restaurant has been invested and the former owners are currently moving their personal belongings out. I have a meeting in May or June depending on the condition of the property after it takes place. We have also been working on the overall terms of the airport. We sent out clear up notification letters with the full name of March 31st, there has been some movement in that area. We do hope to see a little more before the end of the month. The intent is to have the meeting just completed and ready for April 1st start date and that will be with the details of this; federal matters are being worked on with the attorneys as well, Update to the Water Project; an oral report was given to the council on the three projects so, we're just waiting on some kind of funding and that's just a waiting game. The first three parts are just pending funding and that also plays in with the water study as well. The mayor then opened the meeting up for public comments on the departmental reports.
Under Civic/Community/Organization Announcements – none were given.
Under Business from the Floor - Several members of the public came forward and addressed the council with their concerns and grievances about different things pertaining to the city.
Calif. City resident - (it was unclear as to what this gentleman was saying due to audio being distorted in the council chambers). The next item that I have is deception. They allocated $600,000 for the golf course but you didn't tell the public you're adding another $200,000 to approve for a total of a million dollars. Why not? Stop lying to the public, and on the budget delays, we have many accountants working on it; not all of them seem to be confident or are in the dark. I'm not.
Shawn Bradley - Mr. Mayor, I have five questions; First, why would the Council approval be used based off assumed cost? Did anyone see any bids? I didn't. People just threw them out. They thought or heard what it would cost with no solid information to support them. I'm sure there's a lot about that too, Second, are you sure you can even spend your funds on some of the things you voted on? As far as the US Treasury Department goes, there's still some stipulation. It didn't say that it (American Rescue Plan Act funds) can be used for whatever you want to use it for. Three, when is the city going to act and compare with new ordinances that I've raised and turned on which continue to be disregarded regarding the animal control officer? How is the city currently handling this public safety matter? Where now is our two AC's? After all this time, there are no additional part-time shelter workers. The place where the animals are housed and cared for; you go spend the day there and tell me one person is enough. Four, how much has the city spent thus far on their quote warranto request against Councilmember Macedonio and Five, are we going to the quantum it stays out of the special form of legal action. She occupies public office as a public official. A public official is an elected or appointed special ornament of a subtle, stable local government in the United States. I'm sure the city attorney can cite approval and clear the way to support the city's claims in an effort to remove her; but this situation is different and, in this instance, it’s the same thing to engage in conduct of acceptance of two incompatible offices and are pursuing an elected Council member and another instance of two incompatible opposes. This is very different and not an exception. I hope you answer these questions if you honestly believe in transparency. Thank you and I yield back the remainder of my time.
David Brottlund - Good evening, mayor and council. I'm going to discuss a situation that happened during the last special meeting to discuss the budget and I'm very, very disappointed in the actions taken by the Council. In the aspect that public input was not provided, I would defer to Mr. Hudson, because he's a legal expert on this stuff that they cause that the public was not allowed to discuss or provide input to the budget meeting and I was willing and able to provide input that was not allowed. Mr. Twohig was providing comments from the gallery and then was called upright, and that's all fine. He was called up to provide input, but after a discussion was made by the Council, it was not opened up to the public. Mr. Hudson would probably verify that this is in violation of state law, where the public is not allowed to discuss any input on the various topics during the meeting. So that's all I've got to say, incredibly disappointed that we were not given enough opportunity to speak. Thank you.
The mayor called for any more public comments (which there were none) then the meeting continued.
Under Presentation – P1: Chamber of Commerce presented by – Alexia Svejda; Hi; as you can see, I'm in Mojave and I was asked to talk about what the Chamber has been doing; economic development and we bought a mobile welding, and we ended up graduating 2 classes with their American Welding Society cards. We continue to work with them on getting a footprint, a bigger footprint and more classes in the community. We have also been working with a couple of entities that are interested in revitalizing and bringing businesses to the airport. I've talked to several businesses that are interested in coming to our airport; I'm glad to see that their work has been done to move things along at the airport. There's also a drone company that is very interested in moving their operations there, there are some positive developments.
I attend a biweekly meeting with Congressman McCarthy's office when he keeps up with us, you know on the radar even though he is not our congressman anymore. He does still represent Edwards Air Force Base and China Lake and we do have some major ties to Edwards and Mojave Air and Space Port when it comes to workforce and employment. There have been meetings about the 140th extension that would connect the Calif. City Blvd entrance exit at Edwards Air Force Base. We’ve had some very active discussions with the State Innovation Center and California City and the airport keeps coming up in that conversation. There have been quite a few companies who have held quite a few music festivals in California, and they are very interested in having one in California City over a three-day weekend and there's definitely a conversation going where they want to locate a very large amount of property. They want to have a venue that will rival Coachella. We worked very actively with visit California, which also falls under the Governor's Economic Development Office, and we were part of an initiative so that True City becomes that recognized city to go for services, restaurants, hotels; whatever amenities when folks are visiting and recreating Red Rock Canyon State Park. We continue to coordinate with the large festivals that come to our area or are within our city. Wasteland weekend is every fall, and I believe everyone is coming back.
We have a very close relationship with visit California, and we represent California City at a very, very large tourism convention every year. We're working very heavily with the urgent care and making sure that dots are being connected there for them and in our community so they can continue to expand We submit a budget every year to the city manager so, we know exactly what we're spending it on, on what we're spending, the money that we raised and our membership; you know, transparency on how we're spending the money. I’ll be happy to answer any questions or give any further details. Do you have any public questions? Any questions or comments about us?
Calif. City resident Quiana asked a couple of questions to Alexia, and she answered them as best she could then, it was onto Consent Calendar.
Under Consent Calendar – a motion and second were heard along with some discussion on CC1; approve city check register dated Feb. 24th – Mar. 9th presented by – Finance Manager Kenny Cooper, CC2; approve replacement of differential for OHV Front Loader presented by – Acting City Manager Inge Elmes, CC3; approve Officer Wellness program by Chief Hotel, Police Department, CC4; approve Resolution #3-23-2968 of the City Council and City of California City authorizing application for and receipt of Local Government Planning Support Grant Program Fund presented by – Lark McNeill, Senior Planner for InterWest, motion carried.
Under City Manager Report presented by – Acting City Manager Inge Elmes; First, I would like to publicly say the public works crews are cleaning up the City Hall grounds. They've done a fabulous job and the grounds are looking great, staff will continue to make improvements to City Hall, Second, Jayden went with their amazing volunteers and are working hard to clean and paint the empty units. I would like to thank all those publicly for their efforts as well as all the other volunteers that have donated their time and resources; there's so many of them. We're working diligently with staff to accomplish things, but some issues still need to be addressed so we're moving forward on that to make sure that we fulfill all of our functions. Lastly, I would like to thank the staff for their well wishes and my acting city manager role. I look forward to building and moving the city forward together. The mayor then called for questions from the council.
Council member – I have two questions; Mrs. Elmes; first, I want to thank you for addressing me. The images on the RFP for Desert Jade; how many came in? What's going on with that?
Acting City Manager Elmes - Yes, we received two and we would like to bring in with some recommendations and then secondly, just before the meeting we got a phone call regarding commercial plan checker. Can you give us any update or anything like that? We're going to be needing; then lastly for me, it was brought to my attention that the postings on Indeed were paused. Is that the case? Several public comments followed Acting City Manager Inge Elmes’ report
Under Continued Business presented by – Acting City Manager Inge Elmes; a motion and second were heard along with discussion to approve the Proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 City Budget CB1; The agenda item that was presented and discussed March 2nd, 2023; during the presentation Council requested that it be followed more clearly; staff has addressed concerned as presenting an updated budget for your review and for the consideration of adopting as an overview. We have an overview of budget deficits and we have made a few adjustments. The recommendation is that staff strongly recommend that the City Council approve and adopt the budget to generate correct financial reporting and auditing needed in all departments and to receive allocation of problems. I would also like to add that Jim Hart did prevent some reallocation. We are looking at those to make sure that we're doing all of them in the right procedure and so my intent is to bring them forward at the next Council meeting once the budget is approved.
Mayor Pro-Tem Smith - The budget was down tremendously from the year before. That's just the way it is. So, it's going to look like it's in the red and I think if there's some way that we can fix that or it's always going to look like it's in the red and I can see why. Mr. Hudson has been asked that question. I think you need our public comment; the mayor was having trouble meeting because he was attending via zoom and during the course of the meeting, I didn't open the meeting for public comments. I asked our interim city manager. I should have opened it up. So, I apologize, that it wasn’t on the mayor, that was on me, and I recognize this is now.
Inge Elmes - The middle of March, when I looked at projected surplus, it just doesn't seem enough for our current financial situation, but I recognize that that we have Council members who are with this budget; prior to me taking the seat, but the projected circumstance is way too low for my taste. The mayor then called for any more questions or comments.
Council member - Do you feel comfortable with this budget yet? Did you have enough time to review everything?
Ms. Elmes - I do, I have had enough time to review and recycle, bringing pretty much the same exact project as you were presented at the March 2nd meeting, you did clarify the overages and I think that they look a lot cleaner now. So, you can trace the funding with the GL code. That's almost clear that you must follow. So, I am confident that this is a good budget.
Resident - Council staff, good evening; Tonight, I have general comments; specific comments that I've made in the past. I won't belabor those specific comments about specific departments, but tonight I'd like to address a couple of things that I think are really important. As you make your decision, you may pass this tonight and it's your pleasure to do so, I'm not opposed to that. The trend is that the budget is used as a tool, and that tool does provide services to the community; it also improves the quality of life in our community. The quality of life has been depreciating for a period of years. Roads are crumbling, water lines are crumbling. The dependency scheme continues. We do not have the control and management or economic development that we must have to sustain these services. So therefore, the budget is looked on as a tool. I acknowledge it is a tool to provide services. But it has not been a tool to improve services and I challenge each of you, to determine what you can do with the city manager to create a leadership team under the city manager that will bring your budget forward, including a budget calendar. Thank you for your time.
Several other members of the public such as Shawn Bradley, Tami Johnson, Silver Farr and David Brottlund commented on the budget then the mayor turned it back to comments from the council. A couple of comments in favor were made then a motion and second were heard and the motion carried by a vote of 3-1.
Under New Business - The City Council recently requested an update to the start time of the regular City Council meeting; recommendation is that the City Council adopts by first reading for this #23-801 amending regular special meetings presented by – Acting City Manager Inge Elmes; When we talked about this the first time; of all the members of the public that commented on this proposed time change, 72% of the public were against the change, 18% were in favor of the change, and 10% didn't state clearly what they wanted. I think by changing the time, we're doing service to the public.
Mrs. Elms - I don't have a problem with changing it however, to comment about the percentages of the public statement, obviously different meetings are going to have different members of the public coming in to speak and as a council, we're taking public comments into consideration. The Council listens to the comments, the public's involved; with us being on Council, we're making decisions with the public's help.
Connie Reeks - Kelly and his other two current council members made it clear they didn't listen to the public; they don't listen and there is a clear agenda by the majority three who voted together against the public wishes. I’m not aware of other cities that do this, and you don't make it to the public anyways. The mayor then called for any public comments and a few residents had their voices and concerns heard.
David Brottlund - Do you notice it's 7:01 PM, we are one hour, one minute into the meeting and just when we get to public discussion for things that aren't on the agenda, we're going to go ahead and change the time; most people won't be able to have the opportunity to speak up. That's what I call social suppression of public input. I mean, that's just a case in point where the time doesn't work. We have 22 people online right now. I thought you only change the time that we're going to have less people and when that happens and you are representing the public and the public does, you know the majority is a very important number to consider; so keep that in mind cause a lot of public is concerned and I expect you to make a decision that appeals to the voters, the people who voted you into office. Thank you.
Shawn Bradley - I'd like to comment on this because I thought that this was a bad move that when it was originally addressed; back when I was working, there was no way in the world I could have been attending a 5:00 o'clock meeting and I think that's what the majority of the folks put forth when they spoke against changing the time during the original discussion. So, I would really ask the Council to seriously consider leaving the time at 6:00 o'clock. That's been in place for decades and it has worked for decades. I know there have been time constraints because of the lateness of the meetings, but basically a lot of that was due to the new Council coming on board. So, I ask that you reconsider and leave the meeting at 6:00 o'clock, thank you so much.
Tami Johnson. I'll just go on what Mr. Brottlund and Mr. Bradley said. I would add that we comment on our meeting minutes.
Kelly Robson - So really quick, a couple of comments were made about this agenda item and a couple of them are not even related to the agenda. I read the agenda item has what time we're going to start the meetings and it has nothing to do with the second call, had nothing to do with two brothers being on council and has nothing to do with goofy comments; even Council Members will make goofy comments, sometimes not even credible. This community adopted this policy to have a second call even though that's not on the agenda and I wanted to address that. The ability for this Council to have the public weigh in and for this Council to make good decisions every time, that's what this should be all about. I think Zoom is a great resource for those that can't make it to City Council and so, I support whatever decision the Council makes, I think the greatest benefactor will be raised that need to get to bed a little earlier and there are benefits to both sides. I appreciate your consideration. Thank you. The mayor closed public comments then called for a roll call vote to approve; motion carried by a vote of 3-1.
Under Council member Comments, Agenda Request and AB1234 reports;
Council member - I'd like to request the status on some of the items that have brought up so far, this fiscal year as far as the pipeline and the cannabis licenses, the determination of whether the roadway between City Hall and the post office parking lot is one way or two, the temporary greenhouses where council voted 4-1 to direct the city manager to cease allowing future greenhouses to be constructed and work with current temporary greenhouses to determine the time frame to bring those facilities into compliance with the ordinances, traffic control survey on CCB between Baron and Isabella, the rewrite of the entire cannabis ordinance and the master fee schedule update; it’s been three years and counting and the lights out at Aspen Mall parking lot. That's all I have. Thank you.
Council member - I would like to hear about the 1% local sales tax measures that were approved and from the unincorporated areas of the county of how the money will be spent, social focus on infrastructure improvement and recreational opportunities.
Council member Creighton – The SNIPS bus came in, they did 28 animals; 16 dogs and 12 cats and they're coming again on the 28th. The spots have already closed for those who have been trying to get in; typically, they go for one full day and in one day, we did 57 animals and gave one shot so, kudos to that which was paid for by Sherman. The city really didn't have a lot to do with that, but I want to thank Victory Baptist for allowing us to use the parking lot. Thank you for the lunch.
Council member - I want to thank Mayor and Councilman Kulikoff for saving $20,000, I'm fixing the chamber building. I was kind of surprised that wasn't brought up tonight by anyone but thank you for your quick response to that. The volunteers at Desert Jade; I want to thank you for their good work. There's been about 16 different volunteers that have worked over there and we're hoping to be able to help to get seniors in with affordable housing, there needs to be a date set for a town hall meeting on the special tax. I'm sure it sounds like I'm droning on. I don't think there's a more important issue, especially for our first responders here today, and I'm sure that both of our chiefs can help to give input; if possible, could we please have a town hall set to be able to discuss the special tax? Thank you, Mrs. Elms, for coming and showing your support for our seniors and for our volunteers. Thank you.
After all the business was concluded, the meeting adjourned at approximately 7:26pm.
