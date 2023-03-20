California City, CA (93505)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.