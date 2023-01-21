The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of Dec. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
2nd - Attempted Murder, Desert Street and Vehicle Theft, 3900 block of Paloma Court.
4th – Missing Person, 1100 block of Wrightwood Court, Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2100 block of Rosamond Blvd, Carjacking, 1600 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Person, 3300 block of 15th Street.
5th - Towed – Registration, Deboran Street.
6th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
7th - Assist other Department, 2800 block of C Street and Possession/Concealing Dirk or Dagger, Diamond Street.
