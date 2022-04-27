McCarthy Responds to Release of
Trevor Reed from Russia

April 27, 2022 | View Online

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy responded to the announcement that Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former Tehachapi resident, was released from Russia after being held prisoner by the country for nearly three years.

McCarthy released the following statement:

“After being held captive by the corrupt Russian judicial system since 2019, Trevor Reed will finally be reunited with his family and returned to American soil. Trevor spent many years as our neighbor, graduating from Tehachapi High School, and has served our country honorably as a dedicated servicemember. 

On March, 17, 2021, McCarthy held a virtual press conference calling for Reed’s immediate release. Trevor’s parents, Paula and Joey Reed, attended the press conference virtually.

“Over the last 3 years, Trevor’s family and friends have been his greatest advocates, working tirelessly with Congress and the White House to ensure that Trevor was never forgotten. I would like to take a moment to assure them – he was not. I am grateful to the administration and all those involved in securing his release today. 

“The inhumane treatment perpetrated toward Trevor by the Russian judicial system is despicable, and serves as a further reminder during this time that not only can Putin not be trusted, but that he must be held accountable to his actions. Currently, two more Americans are held captive in Russia – Paul Whelan and Brittany Griner – and we must not stop fighting until they are also safely back home.”

On December 14, 2021, Congressman McCarthy met with Trevor Reed’s parents, Paula and Joey Reed, at the U.S. Capitol. 

Background

  • On December 14, 2021, Congressman McCarthy met with Trevor Reed’s parents, Paula and Joey Reed, at the U.S. Capitol. 
  • On June 15, 2021, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) and Congressman McCarthy sent a bipartisan, bicameral letter with nearly 50 lawmakers to President Biden in advance of his meeting with Putin urging President Biden to demand the release of Trevor Reed and Paul Whelan in his meeting with Putin.
  • On March, 17, 2021, McCarthy held a virtual press conference highlighting H.Res. 186, a resolution introduced by Congressman Pfluger and co-sponsored by Congressman McCarthy, calling for Reed’s immediate release. Trevor’s parents, Paula and Joey Reed, attended the press conference virtually.
  • On March 3, 2021, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Congressman August Pfluger, and Congressman Michael McCaul introduced a resolution calling for the release Trevor Reed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.