Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy responded to the announcement that Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former Tehachapi resident, was released from Russia after being held prisoner by the country for nearly three years.
McCarthy released the following statement:
“After being held captive by the corrupt Russian judicial system since 2019, Trevor Reed will finally be reunited with his family and returned to American soil. Trevor spent many years as our neighbor, graduating from Tehachapi High School, and has served our country honorably as a dedicated servicemember.
