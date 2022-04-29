The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of Mar. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
21-year old Yovanna Elana Vaca was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura Police) on Feb. 27th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
43-year old Jamie Moralesvalencia was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
43-year old Segiha Smith was arrested on March 1st on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Threats of Violence, Cruelty to Child by Injury and Violation Parole: Felony.
26-year old Jacob H. Halpin was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 1st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
30-year old Bruce R. Liddle was arrested on March 7th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Fail to Appear after Written Promise, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Drive w/out License.
23-year old Terrie R. Salas was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 9th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Forged Registration, Drive while License Suspended for Reckless Driving, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Ammunition, Remove Markings from Imitation Firearm in a Manner to make it Appear more like a Real Firearm and Driving Under Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
30-year old Dylan C. Curry was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff) on March 10th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
34-year old Cesar Valenzuela was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on March 10th on Suspicion of Any Person Convicted of certain Misdemeanor Sections in Possession of Firearm within 10 Years of said Conviction.
53-year old Gregory Black was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on March 11th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, DUI: Excessive Speed and Enhancement - Imprisonment of 48 hours of Continuous Hour in County Jail for conviction of DUI w/passenger under age 14.
63-year old David M. Logan Jr. was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on March 11th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
45-year old Angie McClanahan was arrested on March 12th on Suspicion of Burglary: other and Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
43-year old Sean Delatova was arrested on March 13th on Suspicion of Motor Vehicle Chop Shops, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
20-year old David Garcia was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on March 16th on Suspicion of Grand Theft from One Person to Another.
40-year old Brenda B. Castillo was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 18th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
31-year old Seth R. Nelson was arrested by Mojave CHP On March 18th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
45-year old Jason Russell was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on March 21st on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
22-year old Josiah Stiff was arrested in San Bernardino County (Ontario Police) on March 21st on Suspicion of Trespassing.
21-year old Charles K. Brunson Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 23rd on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
42-year old Luis Garcia was arrested on March 22nd on Suspicion of Assault, Possession of Controlled Substance, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Elder or Adult Dependent Abuse, Drawing/Exhibiting Imitation Firearm in Threatening Manner, Threats of Violence and Fail to Appear after Written Promise.
34-year old Michael Canfield was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on March 22nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
21-year old Christina R. Nelson was arrested by Bakersfield Police on March 23rd on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Destroying Evidence, Gang Conspiracy, Street Terrorism, Contribute Delinquency of Minor, Resist/Obstruct Executive Officer, Child Endangerment, Carrying Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, Carry Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner, Carrying Loaded Firearm while Participating in a Gang, and CCW on Person: Loaded.
71-year old Mark Lynn Morze was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 24th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving.
28-year old Adrian Pacheco was arrested by Bakersfield CHP on March 25th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
30-year old Christina Miller was arrested on March 26th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Violation of Civil Rights: Threats or Force and Disobey Domestic Relations Court Order.
35-year old Cesar Valenzuela was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on March 25th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
29-year old Horacio Aguayo was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on March 27th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
29-year old Francisco Miranda was arrested on March 30th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
