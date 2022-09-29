While researching the Potash Wars of California, I came across a name that goes down in the history of the community of Trona; I'm talking about Mr. Stafford Wallace Austin. The following research I found on Mr. Austin is according to Wikipedia, mojavedesert.net: Mary Austin: Land of Little Rain, Searles Valley Minerals and the diary of S.W. Austin on file at the Searles Valley Historical Society.
Stafford Wallace Austin was born on May 16, 1862 in Hilo Hawaii to Herbert Clark Austin and Harriet Ann Baker Austin. Stafford had one sister and three brothers. When Stafford was 20 years old the family moved to the Bay Area of California where he graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1886. After graduating college in 1886, Mr. Austin sold encyclopedias in San Luis Obispo County and succeeded in placing one in nearly every school district library; he also taught school in the same county from 1887 to 1888 then went to Banning where with many others, he squatted on land claimed by Haggin & Carr interests. After losing a legal battle over the land Mr. Austin went to Kern County where he continued teaching. While teaching in Bakersfield, Mr. Austin met and married Mary Hunter on May 23, 1890; the couple had one daughter by the name of Ruth Austin who was born in 1891; the couple divorced in 1915. Mr. and Mrs. Austin moved to Inyo County in 1891 to promote a new canal and level settlement project. Mr. Austin also resumed teaching in Inyo County and was elected county Superintendent of Schools in 1894 which he served until 1898 when he was appointed by President McKinley to the position of Register the United States Land Office at Independence; Mr. Austin was reappointed by President Roosevelt in 1902 and served until 1906 when he resigned to accept the nomination as Assemblyman but was defeated at the General Election that same year. The Austin family returned to the Bay Area settling in Oakland and in 1907 Mr. Austin was admitted to the California bar he was also admitted to practice before the Federal Department in Washington DC.
The Austin family remained in Oakland from 1907 to 1909 where they were engaged in researching records, real estate and practicing law then in December 1909, Mr. Austin was appointed by the U.S. District Court of California as receiver to the California Trona Company which was a mining and manufacturing corporation. The family moved to Searles Lake in San Bernardino County and took charge of the company’s property where he was president and legal advisor; he also kept a daily diary from Dec. 1909 to Nov. 1917 which was during much of the Potash Wars of California (earlier story). Mr. Austin was also the community of Trona’s first Postmaster when he was appointed on March 27, 1914; he was later appointed manager of the Los Angeles office of the American Trona Corporation in 1918 where he remained until his passing.
Mr. Austin passed away at the age of 69 on Sept. 14, 1931 in Los Angeles, Calif. and is buried at the Inglewood Park Cemetery; his ex-wife Mary wrote a book titled: “Land of Little Rain” about the Owens Valley.
