Newly elected Little Miss California Queen Vivianna Fox is with her Grandfather former California State Assemblyman Steve Fox. Vivianna stated : "I will use this position to help the homeless, and to find ways to feed those people that are hungry. Vivianna went on to thank her mother, Rebecca Fox for all her help. Vivianna started her career as Lancasters Tiny Queen, then went on to be Antelope Valley's Tiny Queen and Later Antelope Valley Cities little Miss. Vivianna is the very first Antelope Valley resident to ever win a state crown. Vivianna is 8 years old, and attends Gregg Anderson Academy
Newly elected Little Miss California Queen Vivianna Fox
- former California State Assemblyman Steve Fox
