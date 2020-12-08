The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of November according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 7 calls for service.
1st – Missing Person, 24200 block of Chaparral Avenue.
6th – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 26600 block of Nudgent Street.
12th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 26900 block of Anderson Street and Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 26500 block of Nudgent Street.
16th – Stalking, 26500 block of Nudgent Street and Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, 26500 block of Nudgent Street.
21st – Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 26600 block of Anderson Street.
