Community Action Partnership of Kern’s (CAPK) Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program continues to serve local WIC participants as they confront the effects of COVID-19. The safety and wellbeing of our staff and clients are of utmost importance to us here at CAPK WIC.
We are currently completing WIC appointments over the phone and issuing benefits remotely to our participants’ WIC cards to ensure that these families can get access to healthy food without making a trip to their local CAPK WIC office.
Families that have experienced a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply for the California WIC program. CAPK WIC is here to serve everyone who qualifies, even if they need assistance for only a few months.
California WIC helps approximately one million low-to-medium income families with children up to age 5, as well as pregnant and postpartum women by providing nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support, benefits for healthy foods, and referrals to community resources. To find out more, call CAPK WIC at (866) 327-3074 and visit www.capk.org/programs/wic, or call 2-1-1 Kern County for more information.
