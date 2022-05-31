Meet This Year’s Service Academy Nominees

Pictured with Congressman McCarthy are Service Academy nominees and alternates: Andrew Trottier of Liberty High School (United States Military Academy – competing alternate), Alaina Riggs of Tehachapi High School (United States Coast Guard Academy), Cameron Keene of Stockdale High School (United States Military Academy – competing alternate), Kali McCormick of Lancaster High School (United States Air Force Academy – competing alternate), Dominique Ramirez-Sefo of Independence High School (United States Air Force Academy – competing alternate), Wyatt Gore of Paraclete High School (United States Naval Academy – principal nominee), Simon Ross, homeschool (United States Air Force Academy – principal nominee).
