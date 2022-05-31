Meet This Year’s Service Academy Nominees

Congressman Kevin McCarthy held a meeting with this year’s Service Academy nominees from the 23rd Congressional District which includes Kern, Tulare, and Los Angeles counties. Interested high school seniors requested a congressional nomination in the highly-competitive application process earlier this academic year.
 
McCarthy released the following statement commending the nominees on their selection:
 
“I have the sincere privilege of nominating high school seniors to our service academies annually – students who have made the decision to take on this immense challenge while also choosing to pursue higher education. I know that while attending our service academies they will receive world-class training and that their love of country will continue to grow. As this academic year comes to an end, I look forward to receiving updates from our nominees about their transition to academy life – they will make our community proud!”

Pictured with Congressman McCarthy are Service Academy nominees and alternates: Andrew Trottier of Liberty High School (United States Military Academy – competing alternate), Alaina Riggs of Tehachapi High School (United States Coast Guard Academy), Cameron Keene of Stockdale High School (United States Military Academy – competing alternate), Kali McCormick of Lancaster High School (United States Air Force Academy – competing alternate), Dominique Ramirez-Sefo of Independence High School (United States Air Force Academy – competing alternate), Wyatt Gore of Paraclete High School (United States Naval Academy – principal nominee), Simon Ross, homeschool (United States Air Force Academy – principal nominee).

