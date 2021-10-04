MOJAVE – A minor earthquake shook portions of the Mojave area on Friday, Oct. 1st; according to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Southern Calif. Earthquake Data Center and Cal Tech preliminary reports, the minor quake happened around 6:42 p.m. and had a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale.
The quake was centered about 8 miles west of Mojave and Tehachapi, 17 miles north-northwest of Rosamond, 19 mils west of California City and 25 miles west-northwest of Edwards Air Force Base near the Garlock Fault line; another tremor occurred on Oct. 2nd around 2:14 a.m. in the same area. There were no reports of damage although some people were awakened by the minor shaker; most people we talked to said they didn’t even feel it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.