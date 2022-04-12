The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of Mar. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
35-year old Trezell West was arrested by Bakersfield Police on March 1st on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
36-year old Amanda Riley was arrested on March 7th on Suspicion of Battery on Person and Commission of Public Offense while in Custody.
33-year old John Wesley Hodrick was arrested in Los Angeles County (Glendale Police) on March 9th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Unlawful Use or Willingly Obtained Personal Identifying Information.
28-year old Edmond Joseph Botello was arrested on March 15th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Vandalism, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Unregistered Vehicle.
61-year old Cynthia Alford was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on March 17th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
35-year old Brandon Lizotte was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 18th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property.
45-year old Gregory L. Chasse was arrested on March 24th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Grand Theft: Firearm.
23-year old Kayleen J. Morgan was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on March 24th on Suspicion of Petty Theft and Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
60-year old Jose Lara was arrested on March 26th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w//BAC > .08 and Drive w/out License.
57-year old David Koziol was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on March 25th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
