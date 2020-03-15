Based on direction received by “Kern County Superintendent of Schools” and the “Kern County Public Health Department”, MUSD Schools will be closed until April 14th. No confirmed cases have been reported in Kern County at the time of this posting. We recommend that all families follow the precautions and social distancing recommendations offered by government officials. More information will follow as it becomes available.  ( March 15th 2020 )

