CALIFORNIA CITY — The annual “Wreaths for Veterans” ceremony honoring veterans who are buried at California City Memorial Park Cemetery will be held Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.
The annual tradition is being coordinated by local residents Colleen Murillo and Heidi Stroh and falls on the same day as the national “Wreaths Across America” event and hundreds of local ceremonies across the nation.
As part of the ceremony, wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves in remembrance of their honor and service to the nation. A motorcycle parade will escort the wreaths from the VFW Post 9375 parking lot on Neurallia Road starting at 12:40 p.m. Riders interested in participating should meet and line up by 12:30 p.m.
A small ceremony will precede the laying of the wreaths.
A potluck luncheon will follow at VFW Post 9375, with covered dishes appreciated.
Donations are welcome to help fund the ceremony. For more information or to donate, call 760-373-4505.
