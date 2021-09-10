The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of Aug. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 47-year old Lisa Michelle Bohl was scheduled to appear on Aug. 3rd for a Motion to Surrender Defendant and Recall Bench Warrant.
According to court records, 54-year old Albert A. Rodriguez appeared on Aug. 6th for a Readiness Hearing on the charges of Attempted Murder, Assault w/Firearm on Person, Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1) and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc; he appeared again on Aug. 12th for a Readiness Hearing (continued until Sept. 24th) and a Jury Trial is set to begin on Oct. 4th. Rodriguez remains in custody in lieu of No Bail.
According to court records, 46-year old Celicia T. Allen appeared on Aug. 9th for a Hearing on Report PC – 1368 (mental competency hearing) on the charges of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08; she is scheduled for a Pre-Trial Conference on Sept. 7th; Allen also appeared on Aug. 12th for Sentencing on the charges of Willful Cruelty to Child and Disorderly Conduct: Drunk which was continued until Sept. 14th.
According to court records, 30-year old Devin Lopez appeared on Aug. 11th for a Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charge of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury – Force – Personal Use where he pled No Contest; he is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8th.
According to court records, 50-year old John Wade Riddle was scheduled to appear for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on Aug. 11th on the charges of Drive w/out License and License Plates Securely Attached and Clearly Visible Rear Plate.
According to court records, 21-year old Aaron Barnnett appeared on Aug. 11th for a Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Burglary>1st Degree (NEW EFF 4/12) and Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT; he is scheduled for a Hearing on Report: PC-1368 (mental competency hearing) on Sept. 2nd.
24-year old Jonathan Ferguson was arrested on Aug. 17th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
31-year old Travion Jones was arrested on Aug. 18th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and Driving while Under the Influence w/Prior Specified Convictions; he appeared on Aug. 20th for a Return on B/W: Failure to Appear for Preliminary Hearing and on Aug. 30th for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing, which was continued until Sept. 14th.
According to court records, 37-year old Michael Hopkins appeared on Aug. 19th for a continued Jury Trial on the charges of 3 counts of Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 Years old or Younger 3 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger, Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child Oral Copulation w/Person under 14 Years Old/Etc, Sodomy w/Child under 14 Years old: Defendant 10 Years or Older and (USE > 2012) Sexual Penetration: Foreign Object/Etc: Victim under 14; his Jury Trial continues on Sept. 2nd.
39-year old Shannon Roberson was arrested on Aug. 22nd on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
According to court records 48-year old Kuldeep Singh appeared on Aug. 23rd for a continued Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Hit and Run Resulting in Injury; which was continued again until Nov. 15th. Singh remains free on $25,000 bail.
55-year old Calvin Smith was arrested on Aug. 24th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Threats of Violence.
According to court records, 40-year old Garrett Felter appeared on Aug. 24th of Sentencing on the charge of Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, which was continued until Sept. 7th and he remains free on $50,000 bail
According to court records, 44-year old Paul Strategos appeared on Aug. 25th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of 2 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger, Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 Years Old or Younger and Lewd or Lascivious Acts w/Child under 14 Years (NEW EFF 4/12), which was continued again until Oct. 13th. Strategos remains in custody at the Kern County Sheriff’s Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility in Bakersfield.
24-year old Albert Rodriguez was arrested on Aug. 27th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Battery on Person, Accessory after the Fact, Multiple Beams and Drive w/out License; he was arrested again on Aug. 28th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License.
According to court records, 32-year old Brandon Bohl appeared on Aug. 30th for a Status Conference on the charges of Disorderly Conduct: Drugs, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent, Fight/Challenge Fight in Public Place and Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize; all were continued again until Oct. 25th.
According to court records, 31-year old Savannah Arrieta was scheduled to appear on Aug. 30th for a Continued Arraignment and Return (Proof of License) on the charges of Drive w/out License, Maximum Speed 65 MPH as Posted and No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.