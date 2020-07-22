 

McCarthy Statement Regarding Passage of FY2021 National Defense Authorization Act

July 21, 2020 | View Online

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy released the following statement after voting in favor of the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed the House and contains several California priorities, including authorization for a critical military construction project in the 23rd district:

“As a global leader and symbol of democracy, the United States remains a beacon of hope and a stalwart that defends freedom. The reason we are able to preserve these fundamental values that are intrinsic to the fabric of our country is in large part due to our brave military men and women who serve our country. I am proud to say that this year’s NDAA ensures our Armed Forces have the tools necessary to protect our nation.

“This bill includes improvements to several California military bases, including $40 million for a Flight Test Engineering Lab Complex at Edwards Air Force Base. This bill also builds upon the $3 billion authorized and appropriated in December to rebuild Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake by ensuring that construction progress remains on schedule and reflects community support. Additionally, this bill directs the Secretary of the Air Force to establish a Tactically Responsive Space Launch Program aimed at leveraging commercial space launch for national defense purposes – an endorsement to all those at Mojave who work diligently to keep our nation on the cutting edge of space flight.

“It is because of our military that we are able to remain the greatest country in the world, and I will continue to fight to ensure that Congress prioritizes the support and resources necessary for our military to get the job done.”

