The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is urging consumers to remain alert to scammers posing as representatives from various federal government agencies, including the Postal Service, Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service. Usually, these scammers will call or email unsuspecting people; use misrepresentations and threats; and demand immediate payment to resolve an issue specific to the scam.
The scammers will then direct victims to remit payment via a variety of methods, including cash or check in the U.S. Mail, FedEx or UPS. Victims may also be instructed to pay via gift cards, virtual currency or wire transfer.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2019, impostor scams were the number one fraud reported, with people losing more than $667 million in that year alone. Social Security impostors were the top government impostor scam reported. Already in 2020, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service has seen an increase in scammers who impersonate the Postal Service; often through email scams.
How can these impostors be combated? The U.S. Postal Inspection Service reminds consumers:
• Don’t be pressured into making immediate financial decisions.
• Talk with your family and friends before any scammers strike and come up with an action plan on how to handle any suspected scams.
• Consult with a trusted friend or family member before making a payment.
• Don’t give your financial or personal information to anyone you don’t know and don’t trust.
• Reduce unwanted telemarketing calls by taking advantage of call blocking services—some of which are free. Contact your telephone carrier for more information.
• The Postal Service, Internal Revenue Service, Social Security Administration and other government agencies will never call you and ask for payment over the phone or ask for your personal information.
• Always ask for the billing information in writing before paying.
• Never make payments via gift cards, wire transfers, virtual currency, or other non-traditional payment methods.
• Report scams to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at www.uspis.gov.
For more information about fraud prevention and consumer protection tips, consumers should visit www.uspis.gov.
