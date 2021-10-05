The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of Sept. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 16 calls for service.
1st – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 16900 block of Glendower, North Edwards.
6th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 16900 block of Deserita Street, North Edwards.
12th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 18300 block of Claymine Road, Ariel Acres and Sexual Battery, 18100 block of B Street, Ariel Acres.
14th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 13400 block of Gilbert Street, North Edwards.
16th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 13900 block of Claymine Road, North Edwards.
19th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 27100 block of Cote Street.
23rd – Missing Person, 26900 block of Prospect Street.
24th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, Twenty Mule Team Road.
25th – Burglary from Vehicle, 26600 block of Twenty Mule Team Road and Vehicle Theft, 26600 block of Twenty Mule Team Road.
25th – Burglary from Vehicle, 26600 block of Twenty Mule Team Road.
26th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 24100 block of Chaparral Avenue.
29th – Vehicle Theft, 27100 block of Twenty Mule Team Road.
