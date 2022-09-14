McCarthy Offers Pocket-Sized Constitutions

Congressman Kevin McCarthy will offer pocket-sized U.S. Constitutions to constituents of California's 23rd Congressional District this Friday, September 16, 2022 in celebration of Constitution Day, September 17, 2022.
 
Congressman McCarthy released the following statement:
 
“The United States Constitution has served as the cornerstone of our democracy for 235 years. Created of the people, by the people, and for the people, this document has inspired generations of freedom-loving Americans and to this day, serves as a universal symbol of hope around the world. This Constitution Day and every day, I am proud to be an American.”
 

How to Order a Pocket-Sized Constitution
This Friday, September 16, 2022, constituents of the 23rd Congressional District are invited to contact Congressman McCarthy’s office to request a pocket U.S. Constitution by emailing RepMcCarthyconstitutions@mail.house.gov.

U.S. Constitutions will be available while supplies last and will be mailed to constituents. 

