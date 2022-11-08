Rio Tinto is constantly looking for ways to reduce waste from its mining operations through recycling and valorization, and we believe working in partnership with others can accelerate the development of new solutions to reduce our environmental footprint.
A case in point: today CR Minerals, a leader in pumice products and pozzolanic materials for the construction and oil and gas industries, announced that we have signed an agreement on the production of pozzolans from waste materials at Rio Tinto’s U.S. Borax facility in Boron, CA.
CR Minerals intends to use waste tailings present onsite to produce pozzolans that can be used as a cement replacement in concrete. The pozzolans will be manufactured at a new facility to be constructed by CR Minerals on Rio Tinto's property as part of this agreement.
You can read the full press release here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pozzolans-from-mine-waste-to-decarbonize-concrete-301669784.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.