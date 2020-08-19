The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
48-year old Virginio Sanchez was arrested in Monterey County (King City CHP) on July 1st on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
39-year old Jose Ventura was arrested on July 3rd on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
44-year old Ryan Ferguson was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on July 3rd on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
23-year old Walter Piche was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on July 5th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance.
23-year old Armando N. Rosales was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 5th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
39-year old Xochit Soliz was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on July 6th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
38-year old Jessica Sanchez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on July 6th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse; she was arrested again on July 11th in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on July 11th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
31-year old Matthew Bramlet-Olson was arrested on July 7th on Suspicion of Unregistered California Based Vehicle and Drive While License Suspended.
40-year old Tremond Smith was arrested on July 13th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Bring Controlled Substance/Etc into Prison and Disorderly Conduct: Accosts other Persons in any Public Place or in any Place open to the Public for the Purpose of Begging or Soliciting Alms.
60-year old Monica Armstrong was arrested in Los Angeles County (Hawthorne Police) on July 13th on Suspicion of Petty Theft and WARRANTS: Warrants or Holds Only.
25-year old Ruben Navarro was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 9th on Suspicion of Refuse to Present License to Officer, Drive While License Suspended, Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
21-year old Giselle Moreno was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 11th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
36-year old Oscar Rosasperez was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 12th on Suspicion of Vandalism, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
28-year old Daniel Torres was arrested on July 16th on Suspicion of Attempted Willful/Deliberate/Premeditated Murder.
21-year old Jessica Tavella was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on July 17th on Suspicion of Evasion – Wanton Disregard for Safety.
43-year old Kenneth S. Demara was arrested on July 17th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
36-year old Shannon Lee Spradlin was arrested on July 20th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Trespass by Driving on Private Property and Intoxicated in Public.
35-year old Alan Ochoa was arrested on July 21st on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Drive While License Suspended, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Sign and Unregistered Vehicle.
26-year old Cassandra Jones was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on July 26th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance.
28-year old Cody Russell was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on July 26th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
28-year old Heriberto Lopez was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on July 26th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
33-year old Jessica V. Aros was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on July 28th on Suspicion of Kidnapping.
36-year old Angel Beltran was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on July 28th on Suspicion of Kidnapping.
22-year old Juan Tafolla was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 24th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs w/Bodily Injury and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
28-year old Daniel Evans was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 25th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent and Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property.
22-year old Jonathan J. York was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 25th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Lighting During Darkness and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
22-year old Brandon Pleitezortega was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on July 28th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
