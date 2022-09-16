EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of September 19 – September 23, 2022.
Eastern Kern County
· Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14 between the towns of Rosamond and Mojave, crews will be removing K-rail from the southbound lanes. All other lanes and ramps through the project area are open. The speed limit through the construction zone remains 55 miles per hour.
· Canebrake Utility Work – On State Route 178 W between Frank Street and Jacks Creek Road, there will be utility work Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
Inyo County
· State Route 190 Flash Flood Closure – Due to heavy damage from flash floods, State Route 190 is closed from the junction with U.S. Highway 395 in Olancha to the town of Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley National Park. The park is accessible via its eastern entrance on State Route 190 from Death Valley Junction.
Mono County
· Chalfant Utility Work – On U.S. Highway 6 from Chalfant Loop Road to Chalfant Road, there will be utility work on Tuesday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Mammoth Lakes Utility Work – On State Route 203 between the Caltrans Minarets Maintenance Station and the Earthquake Fault, there will be utility work Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Bridgeport Pole Replacement – On U.S. Highway 395 from Emigrant Street to Buckeye Road, crews will replace a utility pole on Monday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Inyo County
· Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. Highway 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures to allow trucks access to deliver material Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Mono County
· North Sherwin Shoulders – On U.S. Highway 395 from 2.4 miles south of Lower Rock Creek Road to 0.3 miles north of Lower Rock Creek Road, crews have nearly finished paving the wider shoulders throughout the project. Crews are focusing on drainage systems and erosion control. Traffic is confined to the innermost lanes by K-Rail and delineators until further notice. There is a bicycle detour on Lower Rock Creek Road. The speed limit is 55 miles per hour through the work zone. For more information about this project, watch this Caltrans District 9 NewsDash on YouTube at https://youtu.be/lGzLQy56KEg.
· Smokey Bear Flat Thin Blanket – On the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 395 from the junction with State Route 203 to 1.2 miles north of Glass Creek Road, crews will place a thin blanket asphalt overlay and repair structural sections of the highway Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. One lane will be open at all times. The speed limit is 55 miles per hour through the construction zone.
The Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project is funded by SB 1, which provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-881-7145 or TTY 711.
