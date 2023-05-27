CALIF. CITY - The E Kern Health Care District held a special meeting on the afternoon of May 16th, beginning at 5:00 PM inside their boardroom. After the meeting was called to order the Pledge of Allegiance at roll call and adoption of the agenda, the meeting went as follows.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Public Presentations/Community Announcements - Announcements were heard concerning the California City High School Graduation on June 3rd, beginning at 9am on the football field, the Safe Haven Kids League of California City is presenting a Summer Breeze Day with our Seniors sponsored by Friends Tires on June 10th from 1-5pm at the Central Park Strata Center, a Spaying and Neuter Clinic, sponsored by the Kern County Animal Services, will be held on June 8th in their Bakersfield location; sign ups began May 13th, Mothers of Mojave Fight against Bullying Anti Bullying March is scheduled to be held July 1st from 12-2 pm; the march will start at Calif. City High School and end at Hacienda Elementary. They also announced their Youth Summer Jam 2023 which will be held on Saturday, July 22nd from 12- 7pm at 10350 California City Blvd.
Under Consent Calendar - director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to approve the following items; CC1, Vendor Checks and Minutes from the May 8th Special Meeting; motion carried.
Under Continued Business - after some discussion, director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to approve the review, revised draft of the RFP for the shade cover at 9350 N. Loop and the pathway to east of 9300 N. Loop building; motion carried.
Under New Business - director Richard Macedonio motioned and Director Lee. Was Peralta seconded to approve the following items; NB1 - Professional services agreement between East Kern Healthcare District and Aleshire & Wynder, NB2 – Addendum to Professional Services Agreement between East Kern Healthcare District and Joselito Lacson, designer, NB3 - a resolution making application to local agency formation Commission LAFCo, County of Kern, State of California for a change in organization of territory consisting of an annexation resulting in a new district area. After considerable discussion, the motion carried.
At this time, the board went into Closed Session to discuss Conference with Real Property Negotiations for the property located at 9300 N. Loop Suites A and B; agency negotiation done by District Cousel Alex Lemieux, negotiating parties were Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Care concerning price and terms. The board then reconvened into open session a short time later.
Counsel Alex Lemieux – We went into closed session to discuss the above item; the board agreed to seek appraisal to determine market value on said property; no reportable action was taken.
Under District Updates – President Macedonio asked if Anthony from Safe Haven Kids League can work with BJ Hinds on concerns that seniors in Calif. City have as well as their needs and to bring back at the next meeting.
Under Facilities Update – director Richard Macedonio reported that general clean-up was done as far as weeding and clearing tall grass due to the recent rains.
Under Future Agenda Items – the board will be bringing back the talks about the seniors' happenings
Under Director Comments/AB1234 Reports – none were given at this time and the meeting was adjourned at approximately 5:52pm.
