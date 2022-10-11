Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, week 8 of high school volleyball has officially ended and as we begin week 9 and with 3 weeks left to play in regular season play, we’re bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk as the race for a spot in the 2022-23 CIF Championship playoffs continues. Here's the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps so, let's get started.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity team took on Kern Valley on Oct. 4th at home came away with a loss by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (13-25, 25-17, 16-25, 25-19 and 15-10) then hit the road to Desert on Oct. 5th and came home with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-20, 25-16 and 25-20); both teams then hosted Mammoth on Oct. 6th; the JV team at 2-6 overall (no score at this time) and the Varsity team at 7-13 overall lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-9, 28-11 and 28-9) before heading to Rosamond on Oct. 11th then Frazier Mountain on Oct 13th scores from the 11th and 13th games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens JV and Varsity teams took Desert on Oct. 4th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (12-25, 5-25 and 11-25); both teams then headed to Frazier Mountain on Oct. 6th; the JV team at 2-4 overall (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team at 15-13 overall won by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-12, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-13) the Varsity team then took on Mammoth on Oct. 11th then Bishop Union on Oct. 13th; scores for the 11th and 13th games in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions JV and Varsity teams took on the Ravens on Oct. 4th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (12-25, 5-25 and 11-25); the Varsity team the took on Boron on Oct. 5th and lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-20, 25-16 and 25-20); both teams hit the road against Kern Valley on Oct. 6th; the JV team at 1-7 overall (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team at 1-14-1 overall (no score reported at this time); they then hosted Bishop Union on Oct. 11th. The JV and Varsity teams then traveled to Mammoth on Oct. 13th; scores for the 11th and 13th games in our next report.
MOJAVE – the Mustangs hosted Immanuel Christian on Oct. 4th at the Mustang Corral for Senior Night and lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-10, 25-20 and 25-20) before traveling to Big Pine on Oct. 7th where they won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-15, 25-13 and 25-23); they then took on Lee Vining on Oct. 8th and Baker on Oct. 14th. The Mustangs are 5-14 overall; scores for the14th game in our next report. According to the MaxPreps Mustangs roster, there's only one senior on the Varsity team and she is Xochitl Mendez; congratulations on well-played senior year.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners JV and Varsity teams hosted Frazier Mountain on Oct. 4th where the JV team came away with a win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 set (8-25 and 13-25); the Varsity team also won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (24-26, 21-25 and 17-25); #11 Kylee Eubanks-Hemme was named Player of the Match. The Roadrunners traveled to Bishop Union on Oct. 6th; the JV team is 8-5 overall (no score at this time) and the Varsity team is 18-10-1 overall lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (9-25, 23-25 and 22-25); #7 Kaedance Collette was named Player of the Match. The Roadrunners then hosted Boron on Oct. 11th for Senior Night then traveled to Kern Valley on Oct. 13th; scores for the 11th and 13th games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors JV and Varsity teams had crossover matches on Oct. 4th in Arvin; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (22-25, 22-25 and 21-25) before taking on South on Oct. 6th; the JV team at 12-5-1 (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team is 11-11 (no score reported at this time) and East Bakersfield on Oct. 11th and North on Oct. 13th; scores for the 11th and 13th games in our next report.
