Nestled within the Coso Range Mountains in the northern Mojave Desert are two landforms in which major accumulations of Paleo-Indian and/or Native American petroglyphs or rock art by the Coso People are found. The area I'm referring to now sits within the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake near the towns of China Lake and Ridgecrest Calif. The following information is from Wikipedia, the National Register of Historic Places, National Registry Information System, Coso Rock Art District, Stories in Stone: Rock Art Pictures by Early Americans and Archaeology, the Ridgecrest Petroglyph and Heritage Festival, the Maturango Museum, and Rock Art of the Eastern Sierra and Great Basin Frontier.
The Coso Petroglyphs have been the subject of various interpretations as to their meaning and function. One perspective argues that the drawings are metaphoric images correlated with individual shamanic vision quests; it has also been argued that they are part of a hunting religion that included increased rites and were associated with the sheep cult ceremonial complex. Although these alternative explanations might be somewhat complementary in that medicine person(s) could have been the artisans but their messages might have often been associated with religious observances centering on the veneration of Bighorn Sheep.
In addition to the petroglyph rock art, the Coso People carried out extensive workings of obsidian tools and other manufacturing; according to archaeologists, there's evidence substantiating trade of these products between the Coso People and other indigenous people of the Americas and Native American tribes’ distant trade between the Chumash and Coso People was confirmed by archaeological discoveries in Central California sites around San Luis Obispo County and other areas of coastal Central California.
The Big and Little Petroglyph Canyons are situated on the property of the China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station; the Little Petroglyph Canyon is said to hold approximately 20,000 documented images and it's unclear how many images the Big Petroglyph Canyon contains. Both canyons are designated United States National Historical Landmarks. The canyons were incorporated into a larger district known as a National Historic Landmark District which is also called the Coso Rock Art District in 2001; in 2014, the Ridgecrest Petroglyph Festival was created as an annual celebration that showcases the petroglyphs located within the two canyons.
