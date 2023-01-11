CALIF. CITY - The East Kern Health Care District held their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd beginning at 5pm. President Karen Macedonio welcomed everyone then asked Director Macedonio to lead the Pledge of Allegiance then it was on to business.
President Macedonio - I am calling the regular meeting of the Eastern Healthcare District Board of directors on January 3, 2023 at 5:03PM to order. Richard Macedonio motioned and Lois Peralta seconded that the agenda be adopted; motion passed. There was no Public Comment/Presentations or Community Announcements.
Under Consent Calendar - CC1; the directors looked over some pages concerning Vendor Checks and ACH Payments; the vendor checks and the ACH payments are automatic debits. After a little bit of discussion, they moved on to CC2 - Financial Reports which deals with Rent Receipts, Deposit Details, Audit Update and Property Taxes; discussion was heard and it was decided to table this until the Special Meeting on Jan. 17th.
Under CC3 - Approval of Minutes from Special Meetings from Aug. 2nd to Dec. 20th; after careful consideration and discussion, President Macedonio asked that the directors hold the approval of these minutes until the next meeting on January 17th.
Under CC4 - Continuing Resolution 01/01/23 - 01/31/23; according to Director Council Alex Lemieux, "The governors indicated he's going to allow the declared state of emergency to lapse at the end of February, so officially, nothing has been done and it's possible it could be extended. It's also possible new legislation could pass before then; but for now, based on what's being said, every agency is operating on the assumption that they'll have to return to in person meetings sometime at the end of February and all of that is under the Brown Act; you are allowed to video conference into a meeting under certain conditions; basically you have to provide public notice of where you're broadcasting from and make it possible for members of the public to personally attend at that location. As long as you post notice of it, that's acceptable". The resolution was tabled until the Jan. 17th meeting then the Consent Calendar was approved.
Under CB1 LAISON reports - Director Lois Peralta - "You don't have our community activities listed like the other communities have. Boron, Mojave and Tehachapi all have quite a few more activities; we don't even have our Board of Directors meetings listed there. When I spoke to Karen, she said it'd be very difficult in the time frame of the paper to keep up to date. I don't think that you have to have them totally. I think if we just had that we meet on the first Tuesday of every month and put an address and a phone number; people could call in and get the meeting information or maybe even add our website so they can get the meeting ID and the passcode". After careful discussion and comments from the Mojave Desert News; staff member Nicole motioned and Director R. Macedonio seconded that the EKHCD board continue to work with the Mojave Desert News to put out information concerning meetings and events they have; motion was approved. Facilities Report - discussion was heard concerning the N. Loop and Bay Area facilities; the item was tabled until the next meeting which is Jan. 17th.
Under CB2 CPR and First Aid Training - again; much needed discussion was heard and upon recommendation, the board tabled this until Jan. 17th.
Under CB3 Mandatory Training Compliance - President K. Macedonio stated that, "Any member of the board that receives any form of compensation is asked to complete it (training)every two years; so, you have to do it within one year of your first election and then reapply it every two years. So we are going to be doing one of those; what we have in mind is scheduling something on January 19th and doing it via zoom with a number of special agencies. We're going to do the sexual harassment required training as well, but I believe these currently are most likely not required to complete if you have fewer than five employees. I'll confirm that's the case. The cost would be $280 for the four courses, which is ethics and sexual harassment and then the things that I was really interested in is the Brown Act and Good Governance. Director Council Lemieux mentioned that, "as far as the Brown Act goes, it's just useful. It's very useful. People talk about the Brown Act and the laws change on it pretty frequently because members of the board, the Brown Act is really the 100 pound gorilla. After discussion, it was motioned, seconded and approved that no cost training by Alshire on January 19th via zoom for the mandatory ethics training of AB 1234.
Under NB1 Election of Officers - under the Administrative Code, it is supposed to be done in the first meeting in January. "The President and the Vice President shall be appointed by the board from the members at the first meeting in the month of January of each year; the Secretary and Treasurer shall be appointed by the board at the same time as the President and Vice President and they need not be members of the board". After some discussion and due to the lack of a full board, the decision was made to table this until the meeting of the 17th.
Under NB 2 Establish Committees/Board Liaisons - the board discussed adding committess as soon as possible. "Committees shall be formed as soon as practical after the election of a President. The President shall designate the task of each committee and appoint persons to serve on each committee; in the absence of objection by a majority of the Board, the President's action shall be final". After discussion, the board decided to table this topic until the Jan. 17th agenda.
Under Presidents Comments - K. Macedonio stated that a list of all 2022 year actions needs to be addressed and approved by the board; this was also added to the agenda items for Jan. 17th.
Under Staff Updates - the board discussed adding part-time staff members such as a General Manager, Board Clerk, etc and decided that due to lack of a full board being present, the subject was tabled until Jan. 17th.
Under Future Agenda Items - a Special Meeting will be held on Jan. 17th to discuss the above items tabled and review the Conflict of Interests Disclosure which states, "EKHCD Admin Code Page 4 Sec. 1-3.003; The model Conflicts of Interest Code of the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) as from time to time amended, is adopted by the District". President K. Macedonio stated that she would fill out the necessary forms and get them in as soon as possible.
Under Director Comments - all the directors (including the President) welcomed MDN Patti Orr to her first meeting of the EKHCD and assured her that they will do their best to work with getting information to the newspaper; they then thanked the MDN for their support and comments. The next meeting of the East Kern Health Care District is on Jan. 17th beginning at 5pm via ZOOM. After a motion and second, the meeting was adjourned at approximately 6:21pm.
