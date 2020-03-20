EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE —The 412th Test Wing Commander announced that Edwards Air Force Base, California, will be open only to mission essential personnel and residents effective March 20.
As part of added safety measures, South Gate will be closed to all traffic indefinitely.
The move is in response to the current Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. As of press time, there are currently no confirmed cases on the base and remains in Health Protection Condition B. The added protective measures were taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of Team Edwards.
For updates and changes, please visit https://www.edwards.af.mil/coronavirus.
