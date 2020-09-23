Three Cerro Coso clubs are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting a virtual Lotería night on Wednesday, October 7th at 6 p.m.
“Lotería” meaning “lottery” is a traditional game, similar to Bingo.
The event is open to the public and all those interested are asked to register in advance via Zoom at https://www.cerrocoso.edu/event/celebrate-hispanic-heritage-month-loteria-night
The Latinos Unidos (United), International, and Rainbow Clubs of Cerro Coso join in commemorating the long-standing and remarkable contributions that Hispanics and Latinos Americans have made during “Hispanic Heritage Month” which takes place September 15 to October 15 every year.
Hispanic Heritage Week was approved by president Lyndon Johnson in 1968 and the length of it was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period (September 15 – October 15). It was enacted into law on August 17, 1988 on the approval of Public Law 100-402.
September 15 was chosen as the starting point for the celebration because it is the anniversary of independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. They all declared independence in 1821. In addition, Mexico, Chile and Belize celebrate their independence days on September 16, September 18, and September 21, respectively.
Hispanic Heritage Month also celebrates the long and important presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans in North America, starting with the discovery of America by Christopher Columbus on the morning of October 12, 1492.
The college Library has created an ebook resource on Hispanic and Latinx culture available at www.cerrocoso.libguides.com/blog . An information campaign via the College website, internal communications, and social media seek to educate others in a diverse and inclusive environment of the importance of the month long celebration.
