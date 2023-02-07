Lead here, lead the world
Good evening, everybody! Wow! It’s not every day you get introduced by the Speaker of the House! Congratulations to you Mr. Speaker! What an extraordinary achievement and opportunity for this great County, the Central Valley and State of California.
What a pleasure it is to welcome you all to tonight’s 25th annual State of the County, back in person! I’m honored to be here before you tonight not only as the newest elected member of the Board of Supervisors, but also as this year’s Chairman.
Thank you to the Kern Economic Development Corporation for helping make this evening possible. Thank you again to all of this evening’s many generous sponsors. And, thank you, Ally, wherever you are, for doing such a great job tonight as emcee.
I want to quickly introduce you all to two very important people in my life. First, my dear wife, Jackie. We’ve been married for 14 wonderful years, and she has been my confidant and rock throughout, and I simply could not do this without her love and support. And, my son, Oliver. I’m so proud of you. Thank you for the privilege of being your Dad. You are a blessing to your mother and me. I will fight for your future, as well as a prosperous future for our County’s next generation.
I am also glad to be joined in this journey by some amazing people and true servant leaders, my four colleagues on the Board of Supervisors: First District Supervisor, Phillip Peters. Second District Supervisor, Zack Scrivner. Forth District Supervisor, David Couch. And, Fifth District Supervisor, Leticia Perez. I’m looking forward to working with each of you as we move Kern County forward.
I am also pleased to be joined tonight by our County’s Chief Administrative Officer, Ryan Alsop. Thank you for all you do for our County, our residents, and this Board. I also want to recognize our County Department Heads who are here tonight, thank you for all you do.
Finally, while many of you may not know them yet, you soon will. I would like to introduce my staff. Matt Martin, Michael Herrera and Cody Criswell. Three terrific individuals who I am very proud to surround myself with.
While I’m new to this position, as most of you know, I’m not new to District 3 and Kern County. I have spent nearly the past decade serving former Third District Supervisor Mike Maggard as his Chief of Staff, working with the communities of East Bakersfield, NW Bakersfield, La Cresta, Westchester, Oleander, Oildale, SW Bakersfield, as well as the County as a whole.
I have seen the challenges, successes, and true power of working in public office firsthand. I also know Kern County’s immense strengths as a community filled with talent that feeds, fuels, and defends the world.
As we gather tonight to discuss the future of our great county, this evening’s event marks a very important milestone. While we have spent a quarter of a century joining together to celebrate our region’s triumphs and strategize against impending hurdles, we have never been in a position quite like this.
As many of you know, Kern County is facing unpresented challenges born from State policies negatively affecting our energy and agriculture industries. Right now, we are actively battling the Newsom Administration for the rights and resources to drill and farm.
We’re also vigorously – and successfully I might add – working to clean up the mess our State has created when it comes to homelessness, as ineffective state policies have made it nearly impossible to keep criminals in jail, and our middle class has almost dissipated due to soaring cost-of-living expenses. We have much more work to do.
If you’ve looked at the headlines lately, I don’t blame you if you’re showing up tonight with feelings of uncertainty, angst, or maybe event doubt about the State of our County, country, and even world.
However – I want to share with you a very important quote, which is my mantra as I lead our Board of Supervisors and Kern County through the coming year.
Reverend Nicholas Gumbel famously said, “Don’t be afraid of pressure. Pressure is what transforms a lump of coal into a diamond.”
I want to assure you, Kern County is not only the diamond of California, but we are one of the brightest gems our nation, and world, has ever seen.
Between our innovation, resourcefulness, and proven record of accomplishment, there is no better place to be than right here in Kern County.
Remember, if you serve here, you serve the world. If you create here, you create the world. If you change here, you change the world, and most importantly, if you lead here, you lead the world.
Let’s start with energy.
Just last year, Kern County was one of only 24 communities nationwide to be awarded a U.S. Department of Energy Specialty grant. This funding will be used to develop the concept for a Clean Energy and Carbon Management Business Park co-located with Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects that will make Kern County a national Center of Excellence in new clean energy industries.
This year, we will begin planning, researching, and engaging communities to garner important feedback on this venture.
Additionally, potential locations of this 30 million-square-foot park on 4,000 to 6,000 acres – combined with over 30,000 acres of solar for power – is situated next to our extensive oilfields that are processing permits for carbon capture and storage. These two energy divisions will work together to create a new Clean Energy and Carbon Management Hub for all of California.
And, with its proximity to rail and interstate highways, the possibilities for connection to the ports of Los Angeles and Stockton will expand Kern’s economic future and create new pathways for jobs and training to lift all of our communities.
While this accomplishment deserves to be celebrated in the highest regard, Kern County is no stranger to defining and accelerating energy development.
We discovered oil in the Kern River Field in 1899, created the first wind energy in California in 1981, and the largest commercial solar project in the United States in Eastern Kern in 2011.
It is important to remember our roots… because we cannot accomplish an energy revolution without honoring and continuing the development of our oil and gas industry.
Kern County produces 80% of California’s oil and gas, under the strictest, most environmentally conscious regulations in the world. This pivotal industry creates a whopping nine-billion-dollar impact on our region as the number one contributor to Kern County’s tax base, supporting everything from libraries to roads to schools.
While demand for oil and gas has only risen since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Newsom Administration continues to regulate and shut down our rights to drill, extraordinarily impacting Kern County’s quality of life.
This year, we will continue to advocate for the State to stop relying on imported oil from countries such as Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, which have some of the worst human rights violations and environmental regulations in the world. In short, California should buy its oil from Kern County and not dictators or regimes who support terrorists!
We will also work to end the Sate’s solar tax exclusion, which is stripping Kern County of needed tax revenue.
Additionally, our Board will support Kern’s position as a national energy leader by prioritizing responsible and streamlined permitting and long-term planning, as we consider billions of dollars in new energy investment and logistics projects that will lead this diversification effort through the coming years.
As you can see, the pressure I spoke about earlier is only solidifying our position as a diamond, as our skilled workforce continues to persevere and find solutions for the success of our future.
In addition to our energy sector, which is an important cornerstone of our region’s economy, our Board is also pursuing other ventures to bolster our economy.
This year, we will see boots in the ground for the construction of Kern County’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tejon, with our area joining an elite circle of cities to provide this level of quality and excellence as an entertainment hub to our community and visitors.
This project itself will create more than 1,000 construction jobs, and nearly 3,000 new, permanent direct and indirect jobs once completed, with a projected 80-million-dollar payroll.
There is also a local hiring provision for this project, which requires at least 50-percent of the property’s workforce to come from Kern County communities, with the goal of filling all positions with local talent.
Furthermore, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is expected to generate an additional 85-million-dollars in indirect and induced compensation and an estimated 275-million-dollars in indirect and induced sales on an annual basis. Including, a local development agreement of 220-million-dollars to our County in tax revenue and services over 20 years.
I’d like to congratulate the Tejon Indian Tribe on their years of hard work and dedication to bringing this extraordinary project to Kern County. Thank you for your contributions to growing our thriving and resilient regional economy – which is a priority of our Board.
Along with attracting and supporting new business such as this, as well as logistics and advanced manufacturing, our Board is also investing in the services that truly make our community great.
Come April, Kern County will begin collecting a 1-cent locally dedicated and controlled sales tax to fund vital quality-of-life services for unincorporated residents.
Measure K will be an important tool in reclaiming some of our financial independence and reliance on the State.
Last year, the Board voted to place Measure K on the November ballot in response to the negative impacts of the Newsom Administration’s oil and gas polices and mandates, which are being disproportionately felt here in Kern County.
Now that Measure K has passed, it is estimated to raise 54-million-dollars in the first year of its implementation and will be utilized by our Board to address critical priorities within our unincorporated communities.
Every dollar will be accounted for and spent responsibly!
Our community ranked public safety services provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and dealing with the extraordinary recruitment and retention challenges within their office as the number-one concern here in Kern County.
Our Board plans to use Measure K funding to address these concerns by filling current vacancies and staffing substations, along with putting more law enforcement officers on our streets.
Measure K will be a major catalyst in dealing with the Sheriff’s Office staffing challenges.
We have created a new classification titled Sheriff’s Community Service Technician to relieve deputies from non-critical incident reporting duties and place them in a capacity to provide needed public safety functions on the street.
We have extended a 25,000-dollar signing bonus for Deputy Sheriffs who laterally transfer to Kern County from other agencies around the country, in addition to a relocation stipend of 5,000-dollars.
We have also worked hand in hand with our Sheriff, Donny Youngblood, to restructure the assignment process for these lateral transfers to ensure those with valuable patrol experience are not placed immediately in a jail assignment.
Incentivizing lateral transfers to our Sheriff’s Office saves our County both time and money because these recruits do not need to be put through a training academy.
Also, all Sheriff Deputies are now receiving raises in compensation, in addition to the implementation of a monthly housing allowance of 2,000-dollar, used to incentivize patrol deputies in rural substations to live in the communities they work – supporting community policing.
We have also increased compensation for Sheriff’s dispatchers, as well as implemented a 25-percent increase in Sheriff’s Aide compensation to fill critical facility roles that are otherwise covered by Sheriff’s Detentions mandatory overtime.
Our Board has accomplished an exponential feat by addressing a staffing crisis challenging our Sheriff’s Detentions personnel, which is a key component in expanding the number of patrol deputies deployed on the streets throughout our region.
During my first meeting as Chairman, our Board has voted to raise all Detentions Deputy salaries by 22-percent, in addition to offering an upfront recruitment and retention bonus of 15,000-dollars.
These adjustments will further incentivize potential job seekers to begin a career in law enforcement at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, as our Board fulfills one of its top priorities – which is to remain competitive in this field so we can provide the highest-quality service to our residents.
In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, this year, our Board is working to address the needs at another one of our public safety agencies – the Kern County Fire Department.
Now that we’ve balanced the budget deficit in our county’s fire fund, we can tackle a backlog of critical equipment and station repair needs within this this crucial first responder department.
Beginning two years ago, our Board started this investment process, by allocating 10-million-dollars’ worth of new equipment to our fire department.
Last year, we approved an additional 18-million-dollars for additional equipment. Updating critical equipment such as gear, stations, trucks, bulldozers and our outdated helicopters is crucial to our efficacy and success in battling wildfires, protecting rural communities, and most importantly, saving lives.
Our Board is also investing heavily in the amenities that make our community great – such as our libraries and local parks. After many of our libraries were closed to the Covid-19 pandemic, I am proud to say we have reopened all of our branches.
This year however, our Board will consider expanding these hours along with utilizing 13-million-dollars in State grant funding for major infrastructure improvements at 17 of our library branches located throughout the County for the enhancement of our user experience.
Another investment we’re making this year is within our recreational spaces with the help of Federal economic assistance, State of California Proposition 68 grants and other funding sources. Our Board has approved a historic 45-million-dollars in upgrades in most of our Kern County parks, with many slated to be either completely redeveloped, or receive considerable infrastructure improvements.
Beautifying our parks and keeping our libraries open gives residents who need them most access to valuable services – furthering our County’s commitment to equity.
Another way Kern County is creating an equitable community is by addressing our digital divide.
Over the next two years, our Board is partnering with the City of Bakersfield and SiFi Networks on a joint project to install a fiber optic high-speed Internet network throughout Metro-Bakersfield, including the City of Bakersfield and unincorporated County areas – a majority of which are within my district – in addition to the surrounding communities of Lamont and Fuller Acres, at no cost to the County.
This project is completely privately funded and along with its construction costs, SiFi Networks will also be covering all County costs such as permitting, inspections, and funding.
In total, this project is estimated to cost SiFi 400-million-dollars, with over 200-million-dollars to build and operate just the Kern County portion of this major upgrade.
Now – the reason this is so impactful, is because it will provide all homes, businesses, schools, and every other property within these areas access to high-speed Internet connectivity, in addition to bolstering competition among providers that will drive down costs for consumers.
We’re expected to break ground on this exciting venture between March and May of this year, with the project expected to be complete within my first term in office.
Finally – as I near the end of my address, I want to discuss one final goal of our Board this year, which is to combat an epidemic of homelessness here in our region, like so many other areas of California.
Our fight is not just focused on services, job training and housing for these individuals, but also on the negative effects homelessness is having on our neighborhoods, businesses, parks and public rights of way.
It’s a daunting challenge, filled with various complexities and rules of law, that I know frustrates all of us.
However, we need to work harder to address our residents and business owners’ concerns.
This past year, our Board implemented new local rules aimed at disrupting and eliminating homeless encampments in public areas. Part of this effort was an incredible expansion of teams of County mental health professionals and law enforcement officers to engage encampment hot spots along economic corridors and our Kern River Parkway.
We have also filled our 150-bed low barrier M Street Navigation Center in Bakersfield 10 times over, helping hundreds of people experiencing homelessness receive the services they need to attain permanent housing.
We’ve also successfully added a safe camping and parking area at M Street that right now, is currently full, with more than 50 people living there. That’s 50 people who are no longer camping in public areas and are now receiving supportive services administered by professional staff.
Since the opening of our M Street safe camping and parking space, more than 240 people have been moved directly into permanent housing.
In addition to our navigation center here in Bakersfield, last year, we created two more navigation centers in Arvin and Delano, in order to address the homeless populations in these important areas of our County.
We look forward to seeing them full this year, as we administer life-changing services to our residents most in need.
Also happening this year, our County will continue the construction of two new, multimillion dollar, in-patient psychiatric hospitals that will be utilized to address the needs of people walking our streets, suffering from severe mental health issues.
And, just this month, our Board approved the development of a non-congregant supportive housing facility in Oildale, which will provide needed services to combat homelessness in an area of our County that disproportionately experiences its negative effects.
Tiney Oaks, as we fondly call it, will provide full wrap around services for up to 50 additional individuals experiencing homelessness within my district, further expanding the number of tools we have in our community to bring to this important fight.
I am honored to have had the opportunity to address you – our esteemed members of our community – this evening as your 2023 Chairman of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
I want to thank my family and friends, district staff, and our hardworking community members and business leaders who make Kern County truly great!
I can’t wait for what we will accomplish in the coming year, as our diamond continues to shine.
Thank you and God Bless!
