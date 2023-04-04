MOJAVE – The Mojave Air and Space Port held their bi-monthly meeting on the afternoon of March 21st inside the MASP board room just off the Voyager Restaurant; the meeting got underway at approximately 2pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call director Allred motioned and director Coleman seconded to approve the agenda as presented.
Under Community Announcements/Public Comments not on the Agenda - Kathy Hansen with Mojave Transportation Museum proposed the airport and the museum both paid for plaques for Brian Binney and John Karkow.
Under Consent Agenda - Director Award motioned and director Morgan Sachs seconded it that the board unanimously approved. The following items a minutes of the regular board meeting dated March 7th B check register dated March 16th in the amount of $33,451; motion carried.
Under Action Items – A.; Voyager Aircraft LLC, Hangar 969, lease assignment to director Coleman; item was tabled until the next meeting, which is scheduled for April 4th. The FPPC is working on their advice letter, B.; Why is Hangar 949 sublease agreement by Siegler CEO Reed presented the sublease agreement for Hangar 949 to the board for approval upon motion by director Morgan and seconded by Director Alfred, the Board approved the CEO to execute the sublease agreement for Hangar 949.
Under Reports – A.; Chief Executive Officer, CEO Reid presented his report to the board, B.; Runway 12/30 Update, CEO Reid updated the board on the 12/30 Runway Rehabilitation, C.; CEO Reid gave an update on the Inland Port (no update available at this time), D.; Director of Operations Hiring Update, CEO Reid introduced the Director of Operations Mrs. Arielle Sewell, E.; Water System Update, CEO Reid updated the board on the water system project, F.; Hanger Development Update, DEO Reid updated the board on Hanger Development at the airport, G.; Hypersonic Corridor Update, (none available at this time), H.; Board Committees, none.
Under Director Comments on Items not on the Agenda – Director Coleman commented on the Virgin Orbit situation.
Under Closed Session – The board convened into closed session to discuss with counsel A.-Existing Litigation on Masten Space Systems Bankruptcy, B.- Existing Litigation on Welton vs MASP and C.-Potential Litigation on one unnamed party; no action was taken, and no other items were discussed.
After all the business was taken care of, the chairperson adjourned the meeting at approximately 2:36pm.
