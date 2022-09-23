On September 20th, 2022, at about 8:00 p.m., while on patrol in the area of Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for several vehicle code violations. Deputies contacted the driver, MICHAEL STRICKLAND (age, 43) and learned he was on Post Community Release Supervision (PRCS) as well as having several active warrants. A search of STRICKLAND's vehicle was conducted and deputies located about 20 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, a vial of possible liquid PCP, and several items indicating drugs sales. STRICKLAND was arrested and booked into the Mojave jail for numerous criminal charges including possession of narcotics, drug sales, transporting drugs, and possession of paraphernalia
Traffic Stop in East Kern leads to arrest on multiple charges
- Kern County Sheriff's Office - Public Information Officer
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Week 5 East Kern High School Football Scores and Games on Tap Boron Senior Night/Rosamond Homecoming
- Week 5 East Kern High School Volleyball Scores and Games on Tap
- Traffic Stop in East Kern leads to arrest on multiple charges
- 20th Annual Randsburg Old West Day
- Tehachapi area Crime Data Report for July - Aug
- Council Hires New City Manager
- October Mojave State Parks events
- Firm to Analyze City Fees
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Advisory Message: Death Investigation - Larry Gene Christy Jr
- Advisory Message: Traffic Fatality - Luciano Torres III
- Kern County Sheriff Investigating Suspicious Death in Boron
- Kern County Coroner's Office Identifies East Kern Homicide Victims
- Cerro Coso Community College Saddened by Loss of Dr. Mary Retterer
- New California City Businesses
- Council Hires New City Manager
- Betty Ann Platero
- Tehachapi area Crime Data Report for July - Aug
- Rosamond area Crime Data Report for July/Aug
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.