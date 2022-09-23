On September 20th, 2022, at about 8:00 p.m., while on patrol in the area of Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for several vehicle code violations. Deputies contacted the driver, MICHAEL STRICKLAND (age, 43) and learned he was on Post Community Release Supervision (PRCS) as well as having several active warrants. A search of STRICKLAND's vehicle was conducted and deputies located about 20 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, a vial of possible liquid PCP, and several items indicating drugs sales. STRICKLAND was arrested and booked into the Mojave jail for numerous criminal charges including possession of narcotics, drug sales, transporting drugs, and possession of paraphernalia

