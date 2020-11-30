CALIFORNIA CITY — As cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus spike throughout California, including parts of Kern County, California City shut down all government offices again to help protect staff and the public.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a temporary upgrade on his stay-at-home order, imposing an advisory curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. that went into effect on Saturday, Nov. 21.
The governor also rolled dozens of California counties back into the purple tier system after they registered increased spikes or most restrictive element under his “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” plan, and issued a travel advisory for those visiting or leaving California to conduct a 14-day self-quarantine.
As part of the precaution at the local level, California City city council meetings were once again closed to the public, only weeks after the public was again allowed to attend in controlled numbers.
Another step came at the Nov. 24 meeting when councilmembers began using the ZOOM web conference software to conduct meetings, instead of holding them in the City Hall council chambers and broadcasting live.
According to Mayor Chuck McGuire, the meeting’s central location was still held at City Hall, but several council members and staff were isolated or maintained exceptional social distancing. In addition, a closed session item dealing with employee discipline was conducted in a separate ZOOM web conference channel.
The meeting faced some technical difficulties, including feedback and lagging with regard to some councilmembers, staff and residents. City Manager Anna Linn’s connection was dropped partway through the meeting, attributed to a spotty Internet connection at the time.
A few people lodged concerns with the meeting’s format. Resident Karen Macedonio provided an eComment via the city’s Granicus platform. Macedonio’s comment hinted at the limited access to by the public by quoting part of the Ralph M. Brown Act, California’s open meetings law for government boards and commissions.
“In enacting this chapter, the Legislature finds and declares that the public commissions, boards and councils and the other public agencies in this State exist to aid in the conduct of the people’s business. It is the intent of the law that their actions be taken openly and that their deliberations be conducted openly,” Macedonio quoted. “The people of this State do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies which serve them.”
Resident Jeanie O’Laughlin requested that all future meetings be held in the council chambers via Granicus.
“It seems like there are a lot of issues with ZOOM and I’m concerned maybe a lot of people who normally would attend via Granicus are not able to attend via Zoom,” O’Laughlin said. “I think we would have better community access if we held it in the chambers.”
Councilman Ron Smith also voiced support for partially conducting meetings in the chambers.
“I think it would be so beneficial for the Dec. 8 [council] meeting, or any meetings before that ... be held in the chambers,” Smith said, adding if it even requires stringent mask and social distancing requirements. “I think it just improves how we do our city’s business.
Some other local agencies have been conducting their meetings online for months now. The Mojave Unified School District governing board has been utilizing Google’s web software, which it also uses for its distance learning platform. The Mojave Air and Space Port board of directors has been using ZOOM for its meetings. At the higher level, as of Nov. 17, the Kern County Board of Supervisors has kept its chambers in Bakersfield closed to the public and broadcast them live via Youtube and the county’s web platform, while residents call in for public comment.
Kern County’s rates have increased dramatically over the past few weeks, after a month of recording relatively new cases. Daily numbers reported by the county and the state place daily cases in the hundreds.
