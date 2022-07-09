The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
29-year old Andrew Chavez was arrested on June 6th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended.
35-year old Nathan R. Ibarra was arrested by Bakersfield Police on June 18th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
