The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 98.1% with approximately 53 calls for service.
1st – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 2500 block of Desert Street, Battery on Person, 1400 block of Richfield Avenue and Vehicle Theft, 2900 block of Diamond Street.
2nd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1400 block of Burlington Court, Vehicle Theft, 3200 block of Gertrude Street and Vehicle Theft, 2100 block of Poplar Street.
3rd – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2700 block of Elberta Street, Vehicle Theft, 3700 block of Tree Haven Avenue, Assault on Person, 1400 block of Richfield Avenue and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2600 block of Diamond Street.
4th - Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts less than $400, 1800 block of Center Street and Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 3400 block of 15th Street.
6th - Burglary from Vehicle, 3700 block of Hatcher Place and Robbery, 2800 block of C Street.
8th - Assist other Department, 3100 block of Perdot, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc., 2700 block of Dixie Street and 2 calls for Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
11th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 1400 block of Rosamond Blvd and Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc. 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
12th – Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of Jahon Court, Burglary from Vehicle, 2000block of Rosamond Blvd, Vehicle Theft and Vehicle Theft: Trailer, Pengilley Avenue.
13th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 2600 block of Cold Creek, Battery on Person, 3600 block of Jaguar Court, Burglary from Vehicle, 2800 block of C Street and Burglary from Vehicle, 1100 block of Arlington Court.
14th - Willful Cruelty to Child, 2100 block of Sonja Drive, Vehicle Theft, 3200 block of Voyager Street and Burglary from Vehicle, 2900 block of Rosamond Blvd.
15th - Missing Person, 3400 block of Rose Gold Avenue, Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, 3400 block of 15th Street, Vehicle Theft, 1500 block of Monte Vista Avenue and Vandalism: $400 or More, 2800 block of B Street.
18th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2700 block of Elberta Street.
19th - Trespassing, 1000 block of Hastings and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2700 block of Elberta Street.
20th - 2 calls for Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 3100 block of Richland Avenue and Vandalism: Deface Property, 3400 block of Firebush.
21st - Vehicle Theft, 2700 block of Elberta Street.
22nd - Vehicle Theft, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
23rd - Vehicle Theft, 1800 block of El Rey Street.
24th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 1900 block of Rosamond Blvd and Vandalism: $400 or More, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy.
25th - Missing Person, 3300 block of 15th Street and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1400 block of Birchtree Court.
27th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2700 block of Sierra Hwy.
28th – Battery on Person, 2500 block of Diamond Street.
30th - Missing Person, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
