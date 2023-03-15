On March 6th, 2023, at approximately 11:10 PM, Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Mojave Substation responded to a carjacking in the area of Silver Queen Road and Division Street. The suspect, 26 year old JARAD MARZETTE of Hemet California, pointed a firearm at the occupants of the vehicle. One victim escaped the car, and the other was forced to drive the vehicle at gunpoint. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. When the vehicle was stopped, MARZETTE and the second victim were still inside the vehicle.
As a result of the traffic stop and arrest, deputies located 15 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also located a loaded “ghost-gun” that MARZETTE threw out the window before the traffic stop.
MARZETTE was booked for multiple felony charges including carjacking, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and various drug possession charges.
