The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of Dec. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
26-year old Bryan Adan Cruz was arrested on Nov. 27th on Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury; he appeared on Nov. 30th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charge of Assault on Person w/Force - Great Bodily Injury and a Pre-Trial Conference on Dec. 8th where he pled No Contest and was sentenced to 24 days in jail w/24 days credit, fined $470 and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year; Cruz has since been released from custody.
According to court records, 21-year old Sebastian Navarro appeared on Dec. 2nd for a Hearing on Held Bench Warrant and Motion to Surrender Defendant and Recall Bench Warrant on the charge of *** DO NOT USE HS 11359 (B)>2021*** (pled Guilty on Oct. 28, 2020; he is set to appear for Sentencing on Jan. 20, 2022.
31-year old Travion Dontrel Jones was arrested on Dec. 3rd on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and Driving while Under the Influence w/Prior Convictions; he appeared on Dec. 7th for a Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Pre-Trial Conference and a Pre-Trial Conference on Dec. 9th and Dec. 10th on the charges of 2 counts of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked for DUI: Specific VI (dismissed), 2 counts of DUI w/3 Prior 23153/23152/23103.5 Convictions (dismissed), Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc (dismissed) and Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent (pled No Contest); Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7, 2022.
22-year old Joel Lopez was arrested on Dec. 6th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Remove/Destroy/Damage Wireless Communication Device to Prevent Summoning Assistance or Law Enforcement; he appeared for a Felony Arraignment on Dec. 29th and a Pre-Preliminary Hearing on Jan. 3rd.
According to court records, 33-year old Donald Breach appeared on Dec. 7th for Sentencing on the charges of (***USE HS 11377(A)>MISD>2020***) Possess Controlled Substance, Conspire to Commit a Crime, Possess/Manufacture/Sell: Billy/Blackjack/Sandbag/Sap or Slung (sentenced to 1 year, 4 months and 270 days in jail/Wasco State Prison w/152 days credit, fined $2,550 and placed on Formal Probation for 3 years) and Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm (sentenced to 1 year 4 months in jail/Wasco State Prison w/81 days credit and fined $370).
According to court records, 37-year old Michael Aaron Hopkins appeared on Dec. 8th, Dec. 14th, for a continued Witness Management Hearing and Jury Trial on the charges of 3 counts of Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 Years old or Younger, 3 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Oral Copulation w/Person under 14 Years/Etc., Sodomy w/Child under 14 Years Old: Defendant 10 Years or Older and (USE > 2012) Sexual Penetration: Foreign Object/Etc: Victim under 14; his Jury Trial continues on Jan. 3, 2022.
According to court records, 41-year old David Terrill was scheduled to appear on Dec. 8th for a Felony Arraignment on the charges of Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT and Using Personal Identifying Information of Another (also appeared on Dec. 9th and continued until Jan. 4, 2022) and a Return on B/W: Violation of Probation on the charge of Petty Theft (continued until Jan. 21, 2022); he appeared again on Dec. 10th, Dec. 13th, Dec. 16th and Dec. 21st for Violation of Probation and a Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked (continued until Jan. 4, 2022)
According to court records, 32-year old Brandon Bohl appeared on Dec. 13th for a continued Status Conference on the charges of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Disorderly Conduct: Drugs, Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent and Fight/Challenge Fight in Public Place; all were continued until Feb. 14, 2022.
According to court records, 37-year old Larry Dutch Broitzmann appeared on Dec. 13th for a continued Arraignment on the charge of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked for DUI: Specific VI which was continued until March 4, 2022.
According to court records, 35-year old Isaac Joaquin Chavez appeared on Dec. 13th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Carry Loaded Firearm w/out Registration, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon/Short-Barreled Rifle/Shotgun, Manufacture/Sale/Possess/Etc Large Capacity Magazine and Carrying a Loaded Firearm. Chavez appeared for a Preliminary Hearing on Dec. 16th, which was continued until Feb. 10, 2022.
According to court records, 27-year old Albert Rodriguez appeared on Dec. 16th for a Readiness Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury: Force - Personal Use and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, which was continued until March 18, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.