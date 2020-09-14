There is rising demand for educators and social workers who specialize in working with children. This fall, Cerro Coso Community College is offering a variety of late start Child Development classes online designed to prepare students for employment in the field.
Cerro Coso Community College is offering late start Child Development classes this fall online. All three 12 week classes will begin September 21, 2020 and end December 12, 2020 and will require students to observe children in a group setting.
CHDV C102 (72950) – Introduction to Materials and Curriculum- will present an overview of knowledge and skills related to providing appropriate curriculum and environments for infants and young children. Students examine the teacher’s role in supporting development by using observation and assessment strategies and emphasizing the essential role of play. An overview of content areas include, but is not limited to: language and literacy. Social and emotional learning, sensory learning, art and creativity, math and science. Mark Jacobs will instruct the course.
CHDV C104 (72954) Child, Family, and Community will be taught by Assoc. Professor Tyrone Ledford. The class is an examination of the developing child in a societal context focusing on the interrelationship of family, school, and community and emphasizes historical and social-cultural factors. The process of socialization and identity development is highlighted, showing the importance of respectful, reciprocal relationships that support and empower families.
CHDV C125 (72965) Diversity in Education – will examine the development of social identities in diverse societies including theoretical and practical implications of oppression and privilege as they apply to young children, families, programs, classrooms, and teachings. Students will explore various classroom strategies, emphasizing culturally and linguistically appropriate anti-bias approaches supporting all children in becoming competent members of a diverse society. The class include self-examination and reflection on issues related to social identity, stereotypes and bias, social and educational access, media and schooling. Assoc. Professor Tyrone Ledford will instruct the class.
A career in Child Development can be challenging and rewarding. Working with children brings many rewards, it is a chance to see children flourish in their development and become confident, independent learners. For many in the field it an opportunity to make a real difference in a child’s life.
Cerro Coso is offering a variety of late start classes this fall. Complete registration and class information is available on the web at www.cerrocoso.edu.
