BAKERSFIELD – According to court records, a California City man was found guilty of Attempted Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury - Force when he appeared in a Bakersfield courtroom on July 14th; 37-year-old Lorenzo Crosby was found guilty after his jury trial which lasted one month.
As we reported on January 6th, California City Police received a call in the early morning hours in December 5, 2021 for a stabbing that occurred which left the victim with life threatening injuries; after getting a brief statement of the incident from the victim, police identified Crosby as the suspect and after several days of investigating and coordinating with other law enforcement agencies, Crosby was located and arrested in Lancaster on December 17th.
Crosby made his first court appearance on December 21st in Bakersfield and was formally charged with Attempted Murder; he appeared again December 22nd in Mojave where a Pre- Preliminary Hearing was heard; he appeared on Dec. 29th for a Preliminary Hearing which was continued until January 5th.
After several Pre-Preliminary and Preliminary Hearings throughout the month of February, the case was moved to Bakersfield and Crosby was formally arraigned again. Readiness Hearings continued through March, April and May; then on June 3rd, another Readiness Hearing was heard and a Jury Trial was scheduled. Crosby’s Jury Trial began on June 13th and continued until he was found guilty by a jury of 12 men and women on July 14th; Crosby is scheduled to appear again on July 15th for a Court Trial - Allegations and Prior Convictions and his sentencing is scheduled for October 5th.
Crosby remains in custody at the Kern County Sheriff's Lerdo Pre-Trial Justice Facility in Bakersfield in lieu of No Bail and faces several years in prison.
