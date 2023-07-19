KERN COUNTY - The Kern Council of Governments recently awarded $260 million for improvements to highway 58 and 99 between Tehachapi and Bakersfield. The improvements will be made over the next 5 years as part of more than $2.2 billion to fund highway and road improvements throughout the state. A couple of weeks ago, the KCOG announced that the Calif. Transportation Commission awarded $9.3 million for the final ramp on the interchange of Highway 99 and 58. The funding to complete the final ramp for the 99/58 freeway to freeway interchange comes from the Trade Corridor Enhancement Program which is funded by the state and federal fuel taxes including SB (Senate Bill) 1 Transportation Improvement Fees.
A press release issued by the KCOG said that the highway 58 mainline connection from highway 99 to the 7-mile Westside Parkway freeway is scheduled to open to traffic with a ribbon cutting in September providing connectivity to Interstate 5 via Stockdale Highway west of Bakersfield. Once the connectivity opens from highway 99/58 interchange, ramps will be completed over the next several years: the 58 westbound to northbound and the 99 southbound to westbound movements.
Ahron Hakimi who is the Executive Director of KCOG said, “The new funding is critical to help keep heavy-duty vehicles off our neighborhood streets, providing smoother traffic flows and thereby reducing emissions included in many of our historically disadvantaged communities”.
City officials in Tehachapi said that Caltrans is moving forward with the $165 million Keene Pavement Project and a $65.9 million truck climbing lane project: the Keene Pavement Project will remove four curves, replace disintegrating pavement and make other improvements on the 10-12 mile stretch of highway 58 just west of Tehachapi; officials said that section of highway has been the scene of numerous accidents in recent years including big rig crashes that have resulted in highway closures lasting for several hours.
Caltrans Dist. 9 is also overseeing another long-awaited project; a truck climbing lane on eastbound highway 58 between Bakersfield and Tehachapi, Caltrans is calling this area the “most critical section of highway 58 through the Tehachapi Mountains.”
The project was originally proposed to begin in 2027 however, officials have reported ongoing efforts to work with Caltrans, California State Senator Shannon Grove, (R-Bakersfield) and Kern COG to consolidate the truck climbing lane project with the Keene Pavement Project with both to begin in 2026 or as early as 2025. During a Tehachapi city council meeting in May, Councilman Phil Smith said that Senator Grove set up a meeting between local officials and the new council director Tony Tavares who was appointed in June 2022.
According to Mr. Smith, “The portion of the project to be completed first is the most easterly of planned truck passing lanes on the eastbound side of 58 between Bakersfield and Tehachapi”; the lower elevation section of the highway is part of Caltrans Dist. 6 which is headquartered in Fresno; details of when that part of the project might move forward aren’t currently available; Caltrans Dist. 9 is headquartered in Bishop.
