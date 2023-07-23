CALIF. CITY – The city of Calif. City has announced that they have vacancies on the Planning Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission.
According to the city website, the vacancies are to fill the seats of commissioners Leslie Walker, Terri Lucy and Todd Broussard in the Parks and Rec. commission whose terms expired April 30th and commissioners Carla Conry, David McKinley and Ralph Cantrell on the Planning commission whose terms expired on April 30th.
The outgoing commissioners as well as any interested residents of Calif. City are invited to apply for appointment for those available seats; all applications will be reviewed by Mayor Kulikoff with the concurrence of the City Council at the regular meeting which is scheduled for Aug. 8th inside the council chambers at city hall, newly appointed members to the Planning Commission will begin their terms on Aug. 15th and newly appointed members of the Parks and Rec. Commission will begin their terms on Aug. 21st. These are two-year terms which expire on April 30, 2025.
The filing period for these positions started on July 5th at 8am and the deadline for filing was July 25th; all applications must have been given to the City Clerk on or before the deadline. The mayor will schedule interviews with each applicant who would have been notified by email as to their scheduled interview date and time. The notice of vacancy was posted inside city hall and on the outside bulletin boards on July 3rd
