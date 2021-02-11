The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of January according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
22-year old Jonathan J. Lopezrobledo was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 31st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
25-year old Devon Joe Farthing was arrested in Tulare County (Tulare County Sheriff) on Jan. 3rd on Suspicion of Manufacture/Import/Sell/Etc Metal Knuckles.
35-year old Sarah Duke was arrested on Jan. 1st on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
35-year old Robbie D. Wooten was arrested on Jan. 1st on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Willful Cruelty towards Children.
21-year old Carlos Gonzalez was arrested on Jan. 2nd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Disturb by Loud Noise, Trespass by Driving on Private Property, Trespass on Closed Lands, Intoxicated in Public, Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer and Shoplifting.
44-year old Christina Wallace was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 3rd on Suspicion o Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage.
37-year old Barragan L. Manuel was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 1st on Suspicion of Carrying Loaded Firearm – Previous conviction, Prohibited Person Owning/Possess Control of Any Firearm and Drive While Under Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
36-year old Angelica F. Gonzalez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 1st on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
20-year old Benny Castro was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 4th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm.
37-year old Tenika Morris was arrested on Jan. 6th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence.
58-year old Mark Denike was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Jan. 7th on Suspicion of Forgery.
40-year old Daniel Seymour was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Jan. 6th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm.
20-year old John Doe was arrested on Jan. 7th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH.
53-year old Steven Vidal Arredondo was arrested on Jan. 12th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Drive while License Suspended.
30-year old Katja C. Hobbs was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 8th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
30-year old Rydell li W. Blassingame was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 7th on Suspicion of Giving False Information to a Peace Officer, Drive w/out License, Safety Belts and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
43-year old Joshua Jenkins was arrested on Jan. 13th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
31-year old Veronica Hess was arrested on Jan. 15th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance and Child Endangerment.
30-year old Ronnie Rodriguez was arrested on Jan. 16th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Intoxicated in Public.
49-year old Petronila Pena was arrested on Jan. 19th on Suspicion of Battery on Person, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
28-year old Tekeri McGill was arrested on Jan. 20th on Suspicion of Assault w/Firearm on Person, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Threats of Violence.
61-year old Gail C. Romines was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 20th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
33-year old Ryan Hill was arrested on Jan. 23rd on Suspicion of Giving False Information to a Peace Officer, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Grand Theft, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Burglary: Other.
31-year old Christopher Gutierrez was arrested on Jan. 24th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Intoxicated in Public and Attempted 2nd Degree Robbery.
24-year old Stefan A. Wilson was arrested on Jan. 24th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
61-year old Ronald Harold Baker was arrested on Jan. 27th on Suspicion of Possession or Control of Child Pornography, Cruelty to an Animal, Disorderly Conduct: Lodges in any Building/Structure/Vehicle or Place whether Public or Private w/out Permission of Owner or Person entitled to the Possession or in Control of it, Fail to Appear after Written Promise, Sex Offender Failed to Update Address Change and Failed to Register as Sex Offender.
42-year old Michael Kennedy was arrested on Jan. 28th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment.
18-year old Kemonjae Ervin was arrested on Jan. 29th on Suspicion of False Imprisonment w/Violence and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.