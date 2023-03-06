CALIF. CITY – Just outside of California City, there’s a place where visitors of the Mojave Desert can view the Desert Tortoise in its natural habitat; the Desert Tortoise Natural Area. The following information was found on Wikipedia, the People vs Great Western Cities, Inc. Los Angeles Superior Court, the Desert Tortoise Preserve Committee and the Desert Tortoise Natural Area website.
The Desert Tortoise Research Natural Area is a 39.5-mile area in the western Mojave Desert located in Eastern Kern County at the southwestern end of the Rand Mountains northeast of California City. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) acquired approximately 640 acres (about the size of Central Park in New York City) of land in a 1980 agreement over the Great Western Cities Company land schemes as part of an effort to acquire a clear title; the BLM recognized the significance of the area and designated it an “area of critical environmental concern” and as a “research natural area”. The area is also home to 27 other species of reptiles, 29 species of breeding birds, 23 species of mammals and many species of arthropods.
The Desert Tortoise Preserve Committee is a nonprofit organization formed in 1974 to promote the welfare of the desert tortoise in its native wild state; committee members share a deep concern for the continued preservation of the tortoise and its habitat in the southwestern deserts. Desert tortoises were once common throughout the Mojave and Sonoran deserts, and over the past century the population has rapidly decreased due to human activity. The Desert Tortoise Preserve Committee Incorporated is working to reverse this trend and hopes that there will once again be stable populations of wild desert tortoises found throughout the geographic range. The committee is also dedicated to the recovery and conservation of the desert tortoise and other rare and endangered species inhabited in both desert regions.
The Desert Tortoise Preserve Committee accomplishes their mission through Land Acquisition and Stewardship that protects and restores lands in order to support recovery of the desert tortoise, Mojave ground squirrel, burrowing owl, and rare plants; Education in order to increase awareness and understanding of desert tortoises, their natural habitat and human activities impacting their populations; Research which promotes studies of the biology, habitat and history of the desert tortoise and other rare species and collaboration; Working with organizations, members and donors, state and federal government agencies as well as community stakeholders to support the recovery and restoration the desert tortoises and the ecosystem in which they inhabit.
Travelers wishing to visit the Desert Tortoise Research Natural Area are encouraged to take a virtual tour on their website; the tour has 12 Posts and each post marks an area of importance to the area and visitors can either use the Main Loop Trail or take side trips along the Plant and Animal Loop Trails.
