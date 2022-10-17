November 8, 2022 General Election Ballots were mailed to all active registered Kern County voters last week. Per the Secretary of State, voters should receive their ballots within 7 business days. If you have not received your ballot by Thursday October 20 you can request a replacement ballot by emailing the Kern County Elections Office at votebymail@kerncounty.com or calling (661) 868-3590 or (800) 452-VOTE. The Kern County Voter Information Guide (Sample Ballot) is being mailed out and is also available on our website KernVote.com. Click on Poll Site/Sample Ballot Lookup to view your Sample Ballot or find the location of your poll site. The last day to register to vote and have a ballot mailed to you is October 24. After that you can conditionally register to vote between October 25 and November 8 at the Kern County Elections Office, or at any poll site on election day. For more information and to apply, visit Kernvote.com or call (661) 868-3590. @KernVote @KernCounty_Elections @KernElections By: Mary B. Bedard, CPA Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Kern County

