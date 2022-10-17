November 8, 2022 General Election Ballots were mailed to all active registered Kern County voters last week. Per the Secretary of State, voters should receive their ballots within 7 business days. If you have not received your ballot by Thursday October 20 you can request a replacement ballot by emailing the Kern County Elections Office at votebymail@kerncounty.com or calling (661) 868-3590 or (800) 452-VOTE. The Kern County Voter Information Guide (Sample Ballot) is being mailed out and is also available on our website KernVote.com. Click on Poll Site/Sample Ballot Lookup to view your Sample Ballot or find the location of your poll site. The last day to register to vote and have a ballot mailed to you is October 24. After that you can conditionally register to vote between October 25 and November 8 at the Kern County Elections Office, or at any poll site on election day. For more information and to apply, visit Kernvote.com or call (661) 868-3590. @KernVote @KernCounty_Elections @KernElections By: Mary B. Bedard, CPA Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Kern County
November 8, 2022 General Election Ballots
- Press release
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- United States Gubernatorial Elections
- Washington, D.c. Mayoral Election
- Rhode Island Gubernatorial Election
- (661) 868-3590
- Cpa Auditor-controller-county Clerk Kern County
- Secretary Of State
- Votebymail@kerncounty.com
- Mary B. Bedard
- Kern County
- (800) 452-vote
- Poll Site
- Kernvote.com
- General Election
- Kern County Elections Office
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Election Forum held for Cal City candidates
- November 8, 2022 General Election Ballots
- Rosamond area Arrests for Sept
- Free Narcan Distribution at your local Kern County Library
- Around Kern County Episode 42
- Rosamond area Crime Data Report for Sept.
- Boron area Crime Data Report for Sept
- Mojave area Crime Data Report for Sept
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Kern County Coroner rules Boron Death Homicide
- Two People Dead after Fatal Accident in Calif. City
- Measures J and K
- The Story of Coso, the Coso People and Coso Hot Springs
- Scrivner? Slayton?
- Mojave area Crime Data Report for Sept
- Kern County Community Meeting in Boron to Discuss Measure K- Part 2 of a 3-Part Story
- Advisory: Traffic Fatality - Inez Figueroa-Villegas
- Advisory: Traffic Fatality - Airam Betzay Delgado Martinez
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for Sept
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.