CALIFORNIA CITY — While the potential sale approval of Silver Saddle Ranch and the surrounding Galileo Project parcels remains uncertain pending an Aug. 27 meeting, its future use could see cannabis in its future.
The possibility was brought up during a July 13 planning commission discussion item involving a possible future zoning change.
California City/Tehachapi realtor Leland Krelle, who was identified in court documents as a partner to potential Silver Saddle buyer Kevin Feterik, wanted to rezone nine parcels totaling about 1,151 acres from “Open Spaces/Residential Agriculture” and light residential to light industrial, according to a staff report.
The staff report identified Krelle as the new owner, despite the court having not approved any sale agreement.
“Mr. Krelle plans to develop a Cannabis Business Park directly adjacent to the current Silver Saddle Ranch facility,” the staff report states.
The conceptual plan would include a 200,000 square-foot cannabis grow that would span to 1 million-acre park over time. The staff report stated “all infrastructure, water, power and sewer Is currently located at the site.”
The staff report indicated that Krelle “intends to apply for take permits, with Fish and Wildlife, for 5 acres and then have a survey completed for the remaining acreage.”
California City Planning Director Shawn Monk told planning commissioners that any change in the zoning could change or be subject to planning commission or council conditions. The area, he said, contained only a handful of homes outside the resort, as well as one cannabis cultivation business.
“This (zoning request) isn’t without precedent,” Monk said. “He (Krelle) is not looking to change any of Silver Saddle (Ranch), but is actually going to be preserving it. These structures will actually be outside Silver Saddle.”
The planning commission, at the request of Commissioner Carla Conry, tabled the item for future discussion after Conry sited the sale had not been finalized. Conry’s argument was that escrow deals can fall through or change suddenly.
The court-appointed receiver accepted a $1.77 million offer from Feterik to purchase Silver Saddle Ranch, as well as a $775,500 for the nearby Galileo Project parcels. An escrow was opened July 2 and Feterik eventually deposited $100,000 ($75,000 for the ranch and $25,000 for Galileo) into an escrow account as part of the agreement.
In a July motion to approve the sale, the receiver noted that it had received four offers in the two months the ranch was on the market, including Feterik’s. The motion cited the first offer, made May 30, “did not appear to come from a legitimate and qualified buyer” and the receiver required that offeror to deposit the full $1.77 million into escrow before signing any purchase deal.
Feterik made his offer on June 9, the second person to do so, and the receiver required a $100,000 escrow and “an all-cash payment” of the property. A third all-cash offer was filed June 15, with an eventual offer of a $250,000 escrow, a 20-day inspection period and 15 day-escrow period.
At the time, the receiver considered the third offer as its back-up should Feterik’s offer fall through. A fourth offer was made June 24 “from a fourth party who planned to operate an entertainment venue,” according to the motion.
“While the fourth party provided proof of funds, they appeared to lack the necessary capital needed to develop an entertainment venue,” the receiver’s motion stated. “They also appeared to lack the necessary hospitality experience. The fourth party was informed that the Receiver had decided to proceed with another buyer and would hold their offer as a backup.”
The receiver omitted the names of the other three interested parties and the offers made, noting that if the property went on the market again, “publicly filing this information would give potential buyers a leg up that they would not have otherwise had.”
The receiver initially requested an Aug. 19 court date to approve sale of the ranch, and later the Galileo Project properties.
However, the receiver on Aug. 4 filed a motion to cancel the escrow, citing that California City businessman Rick Jones contacted the receiver and voiced objection over the sale.
The receiver’s motion noted that Jones was an interested party in the purchase, but said there were irregularities in the sales process, which was conducted by real estate broker company Kidder Matthews.
Feterik’s attorneys filed a response to the escrow cancellation request, noting that Feterik had invested $25,000 in out-of-pocket costs on travel, inspections and consulting engineers and land surveyors and could lose as much as $1 million in potential future business revenue.
