CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Parks Commission held their meeting on the evening of July 17th inside the city council chambers at city hall; the meeting got underway just after 6pm.
After Chairperson Lucy called the meeting to order, the Pledge, roll call and adoption of the agenda, the meeting went as follows.
Under Consent Calendar - All items on the consent calendar are considered routine and non-controversial and will be approved by 1 motion if no Commissioner, staff or public member wishes to comment or ask questions. Public comments are to be limited to 3 minutes and a roll call vote is required.
Under Public Business from the Floor - the contributing writer with the Mojave Desert News introduced themself; no other public business was heard.
Under Continued Business – CB1 presented by Chairperson Lucy; Splash Pad engineers were at the Council meeting; this was brought up during their last discussion, it has been moved to the far field adjacent to the skate park near Central Park. We need to go ahead and look at the beginning of the process to get this done because the kids on the other end could use that about now. The next step is to figure out how we can continue or how we can start to get more movement on that side of the community in different ways, CB2 Balsitis Playground Equipment presented by Chairperson Lucy; discussion was heard concerning the playground equipment and its need for repairs or replacement.
Under Staff Announcements and Reports – Summer Camp has started, and commissioners have heard nothing but good things, it was also announced that the Central Park Swimming Pool is open.
Under Central Park Operations - Start programming at Central Park includes adult water aerobics, The Walking club and summer camp. The staff is also planning movie nights and recruiting musicians for a concert in the park. Next Sports is doing signups for flag football and cheer and is also working on raising money for tackle football gear. They're also offering tutoring over the summertime in a partnership with high school students. The Ayo is back, and the kids are all looking forward to a good season. The arts, Patient offers paint and snips on the 3rd Saturday of every month. Hopefully we'll be partnering with the Parks Department to create a drama club for the kids that are interested. We will also be offering a martial arts class beginning in July.
Under Special Projects – The commissioners discussed the Skate Park and Splash Pad; they also discussed the Lake Renovation and walking path around Central Park and said that they are at the beginning stages of the walking path at this time.
Under Past Events - 4th of July was pretty successful. There was an issue with the fireworks that were loaded, and we are taking care of that. Other than that, it went well with all the people in the park, two different security guards were there and there were no fires or fire damage so, we're headed in the right direction with that.
Under Upcoming events - ongoing farmers market on Saturdays, we have the summer jam coming up, which is sponsored by Mothers of Mojave and that's going to be July 22nd; a Backpack Giveaway/Career Center is going to be August 12th and we have the Harvest Festival and Holiday Village coming up as well. So that's it for planning.
Under Commission Agenda – the commissioners went on down the line with what they wanted to announce and also reiterated that there are no dogs allowed in the park.
After all the business was tended to, the meeting adjourned at approximately 6:29pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.