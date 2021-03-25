CALIFORNIA CITY — California City emerged Tuesday night as a potential competitive option for cannabis manufacturing and distribution companies to do business after the city council agreed to lower its tax rate on those two sectors.
In an unanimous vote, the rate will be lowered from 6% to 1% for manufacturing and a half-percent for distribution. The council will need to officially approve it by ordinance in April, but the decision places California City closer to Southern California cities who already establish low or no tax rates for the two cannabis sectors.
“The city has embraced the cannabis industry for one reason only — revenue,” City Manager Anna Linn said during Tuesday’s meeting. “The benefits of this potential revenue will ultimately benefit the residents by providing the city a new revenue source … and provide jobs to local residents.”
Linn noted specifically the tax revenue will allow the city to more quickly replace the current special property tax — the city’s main revenue generator — with that earned from the cannabis industry, as was promised to voters in 2017.
“We need to keep all areas of the industry in our town to maximize our potential,” Linn said.
The city council in 2016 allowed all elements of cannabis into the city ahead of California voters’ decisions to legalize recreational adult use and commercialization of the industry. California City voters approved a cannabis business tax in 2017 with the hope that it would one day supplant the property tax that funds the majority of public safety and other areas.
According to, Jason Meister, a local cannabis investor, while Cal City already has a number of cultivators, in addition to two storefronts and a handful of delivery-only retail services, distribution and manufacturing are lacking due to more appealing alternatives in the High Desert and in Northern California.
“We don’t have a lot of development right now specifically in these two categories,” Meister said. “California City has a huge opportunity to take advantage of the cannabis wholesale market.”
He noted Cal City offers plenty of land zoned for such use, water and a favorable climate. But the tax rates kills any buzz. He noted that Long Beach, Adelanto and Cathedral City examined the issue early on and set a low tax rate to entice the industry, which is expected to hit a $7 billion market by 2023. Santa Rosa established a 1% tax rate on manufacturing and doesn’t tax distribution.
“By have the most favorable tax rates in the state, California City has a golden opportunity to become the largest cannabis city in all of California,” Meister said.
Cal City sits on the edge of a prime import region — Los Angeles County and three hours from San Diego, another import region. But it’s either lost manufacturing/distribution businesses due to high tax rates.
When the industry was still being developed in 2017, Meister said everyone was “taking a stab in the dark” at what the process would look like. The state’s model changed a few times after Cal City enacted an ordinance and tax rates were established, but some cities have benefitted better.
Meister added the lack of the manufacturing and distribution sectors also curtail any desire to establish a testing lab locally.
When comparing revenue earned from the cannabis tax in the first two quarters of Fiscal Year 2020-2021, Cal City raked in $50,500 for manufacturing and $60,400 for distribution. Retail and delivery revenue surpassed both, earning $380,500.
Of the current 17 active licenses in the city in 2021, Meister said six were manufacturing, and eight for distribution. A total of 31 have been issued across all sectors, on top of the state licenses needed to operate.
Statewide, there are 832 manufacturing licenses and 1,020 distribution licenses.
Meister said distribution and manufacturing play a critical role in the cannabis industry under state law. Cultivators can only sell to manufacturers or to distribution hubs. Distribution also serves as the only sector that can send it to a test lab to meet state compliance standards, or sell to retail products.
“The industry cannot survive without distribution,” Meister said. “It’s part of the requirements, part of the logistics, part of the taxation with the state. It’s designed by the state to specifically be this way.”
He added “cultivators can use a distributor anywhere in the state.”
If Cal City were entice up to 25 active manufacturing companies each producing $2 million gross sales each year, it would translate to $500,000 in revenue for the city at a 1% tax rate. The assumption of 25 distribution companies at a half-percent would generate $625,000 a year.
“With tax rates like these in other cities, California City is certainly going to miss out on an opportunity to collect the tax revenue on the distribution side,” Meister said.
The indirect benefits for new manufacturers and distribution businesses, he added, include more job opportunities, a boost in population growth and the housing market.
“It will have a positive impact on our citizens and our city with sustainable tax revenues,” Meister said. “Now is the time to take advantage of the market that has evolved over the last five years.”
Cannabis businessman Anthony Espindola testified that Meister’s presentation makes sense.
“As a delivery company here, when I buy product I have to pass costs on to my customers,” Espindola said. “If I buy $1 million in flour from Adelanto or up north, my tax at 1% is $10,000. If I buy it across the street, I’m going to have to pay $60,000 tax on that.”
He added as part-holder of a manufacturing license in Cal City, he would have to pay 6% on a product he creates himself. In turn he would have to pass the cost on to his customers, who would likely look at alternative options.
“That’s a major turn off,” Espindola said. “Our delivery service is doing alright, but our customers shop for taxes now because money is tight.”
Ray Iskander, owner of Bud Technology, noted his business was the first recipient in the state to receive a distribution license. Bud Technology also owns licenses for manufacturing and delivery sales.
“We did not anticipate how competitive this industry was or is,” Iskander said. “You believe you are competitive, you believe you have the best product and best sales staff and services, but unfortunately that 6% sales tax is the largest hindrance to business prosperity.”
Iskander said he would lose money if he sold a local cultivator’s product locally, just as he would on the manufacturing side.
“I have a manufacturing building, it’s gorgeous, it’s clean … but we don’t have a single employee,” Iskander said. “We pay all of our taxes and fees to the state and city to keep that license praying for the day when you discuss this topic.”
He added every time a potential client or customer tours Bud Technology’s facilities, they walk away due to the high costs associated with the tax rate.
“They can’t push that cost on to their customers because their customers won’t buy the product from them,” Iskander said.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff asked about the number of planned cannabis projects in the planning pipeline. City Planner Shawn Monk said the number was 21, adding the number tends to be a moving target.
“If there are that many in the pipeline and they already know the fees are this high, what’s the problem? Maybe they don’t know or didn’t do any feasibility studies?” Kulikoff asked. He also inquired whether a staffing shortage contributed to the miscommunication.
Linn, the city manager, said it’s not a matter of staff shortage or manufacturers/distribution sectors issuing an ultimatum.
“It’s a matter of them saying ‘OK, we can’t work here, we’re going somewhere else,” Linn said. “It’s the tax — the business model doesn’t work for them. We have no new distributers in the pipeline because they can’t do it at a 6% tax rate.”
She added she would capitalize on earning a lot of revenue under a 1% tax rate structure by keeping businesses local.
“We’re trying to diversify our industry … so if cultivation goes down, then we have distribution to fall back on,” Linn said. “It’s a smart move, a business move and not based on any one distribution company.”
Councilmember Karen Macedonio noted a focus on the residents and replacing the special tax revenue with something else. She asked for revenue projections based on the cultivation sector so the city has something to monitor, as well as list of all current active licenses.
“The bottom line is that this decisions is going to affect every single property owner in town and we owe them the respect to show them if we make this decision that it is benefiting them.
Councilman Jim Creighton recommended setting the new tax rate for distribution at a half-percent and 1% for manufacturing.
“If we do not drop to the (half-percent) point, we will not be as competitive,” Creighton said. “We need to ask ourselves if we want to be the hub for distribution. We have the land it doesn’t take an excessive amount of utilities to put a building together.”
The council approved the initial concept unanimously. An ordinance will be required to officially lower the tax rate, according to the city attorney, and will be brought to the council in April.
