The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of Sept. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
29-year old Greggory Waynejr Brown was arrested in Los Angeles County (Pasadena Police) on Aug. 24th on Suspicion of Bench Warrant: Fail to Appear on Misdemeanor Charge.
47-year old Kathrine Richely was arrested on Aug. 31st on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
35-year old Juan J. Jimenez was arrested in Orange County (La Habra Police) on Sept. 6th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Sept. 10th (La Habra Police) on Suspicion of Maintain Public Nuisance and Sept. 12th (Orange County Sheriff) on Suspicion of Maintain Public Nuisance; he was arrested again in Orange County (La Habra Police) on Sept. 24th on Suspicion of Assault and Battery then again in Orange County (La Habra Police) on Sept. 29th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
31-year old Jorge Iniguez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Century Sheriff) on Sept. 10th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
30-year old Selene Ruiz Velasco was arrested on Sept. 9th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence and Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
23-year old Davon E. Fenix was arrested on Sept. 9th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Threats of Violence, Vandalism: $5,000 or More, Drive w/out License, Drive while License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Maximum Speed > 100 MPH, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Speed over 70 MPH, Display of License Plates and Unregistered Vehicle; he was arrested again on Sept. 10th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
34-year old Ryan Hill was arrested on Sept. 12th on Suspicion of Violation of Probation.
58-year old Sharyn Nolen was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Sept. 18th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale.
62-year old Brian Edward Ellis was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 22nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
