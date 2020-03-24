Based on the guidance from public health officials we are closing the front lobby of the Police Department to minimize and reduce the COVID-19 transmission.
Those who come to the Police Department to report information during business and or after hours can call (760) 373-8606 to reach the front desk, or call 911 in the event of an emergency.
Please understand that these measures are only temporary. We will continue to monitor the situation in partnership and guidance from our local public health officials. These changes will be revisited, and when possible, lifted.
Be assured that the California City Police Department will continue to respond to emergency calls for service yet, when possible and there is not a life safety issue, officers will be handling some calls by telephone.
We thank you for your patience and continued support.
