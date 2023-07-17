We’ve been covering Calif. City council, parks and recreation and planning commission meetings for quite some time now and this writer gets a little confused sometimes concerning everything that’s going on within the city so, about a month ago, we reached out to Mr. DJ Twohig concerning his take on different issues concerning Calif. City recently and this is what he had to say as far as Property Values, the Special Tax and his vision of a better Calif. City. Mr. Twohig added a short commentary following this interview.
MDN - What is your take on the current situation as far as Property Values go in Calif. City and why?
DJ - Throughout California and the US, property values have increased due to economic forces, lack of available housing. Prior to government induced inflation, lower interest rates also fueled demand for housing. Cal City is no exception to the trends relative to remote housing demand. What makes Cal City most unique is the 47,000 vacant land parcels that the City has eroded stability in the property value with excessive, regressive, and destructive special parcel taxes.
Over 16,000 properties are in default. Tens of thousands have quit paying property taxes all together. A low percentage of defaulted properties are redeemed as back taxes are exponentially higher than the actual value.
MDN - How do you feel about the Special Tax being presented in Calif. City Council Meetings and why?
DJ - I believe the discussions should be more insightful and truthful about the destructive impacts of the special parcel tax and intelligent actions to reduce and eliminate the special tax dependency scheme. Otherwise, I’m ok with discussions about fiscal sustainability.
MDN - What do you think the Special Tax should be used for and why?
DJ - The question reminds me how the local government has misled its voters, citizens and stakeholders. The special parcel tax is designed for special projects – NOT general services, i.e., public safety. The scheme to undermine public safety reliability (think Prop 13 protections) as a means to raise taxes on mostly vacant landowners is unethical and MUST END!
MDN - What is your vision for Calif. City in the future?
DJ - Electeds need to choose wisely and URGENTLY; either A. invest in bona fide economic development goals necessary to build a sustainable tax base with a strong does of budget priority setting, B. merge with Kern County, or C. dis-incorporate.
MDN - What things can the Calif. City Council do to improve the quality of life for Calif. City and its residence/businesses?
DJ - Serve the public better; through sustainable economic development practices that result in improving amenities, services and tax base growth as part of bona fide practical STRATEGIC PLANNING.
MDN - What are your plans for your future?
DJ - I’m an optimist; I hope and pray the city leadership takes a big dose of economic reality medicine in the days-weeks ahead. The city will not be revitalized without actions to correct the glaringly obvious failed practices often repeated.
DJ Commentary: Isn’t it ironic - several elected ran campaigns promising to revitalize the city with thoughtful and deliberate strategic planning?
